COLUMBIA, Mo. — West Carteret has been attending the Missouri “Tiger Style” Wrestling Camps since 2016 but never experienced anything like this year’s trip.
It took the Patriots 36 hours to return home due to delays and pilot issues. Six coaches and 18 wrestlers spent nearly 30 hours in the Chicago Midway International Airport.
“There was nothing we could do but make it through the night and the next day to get to our flight that night,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “It was an adventure, for sure. The kids were great, and we made do. Everyone stayed in good spirits. The kids made the best of it, to their credit.”
West went 4-3 at the camp from June 18-25, losing to the eventual division champ from Decatur, Illinois by a 33-24 score.
There were nearly 60 teams from 29 states and almost 900 wrestlers at the camp that had 32 mats going strong.
The first three days included a team camp, and the next five featured an elite camp.
Rising freshmen Sage Garner and Kamden Matagolai and rising juniors John Schulz and Dylan Shirley received all-camper awards.
“It’s just a great experience to see kids training hard and sacrificing and disciplining themselves,” Smith said. “It’s a tough sport, and to do well in it, it takes a lot of effort. It’s not just based on talent. It’s great for them to see so many other kids who are willing to go down the same path.”
It costs $1,500 per wrestler to attend the camp, and Smith said the program couldn’t participate in the team-building exercise without the support of the community.
“They have been very generous to our team, businesses, individuals, ever year, they really step up and help, which is awesome,” he said.
Smith’s cousin, Brian Smith, is the Missouri head coach. He’s built a powerhouse program in his 25 years with the Tigers.
He has compiled a 326-116-4 record, becoming the first 300-win coach in program history. And with a .746 career winning percentage, he also holds the highest winning percentage in school history.
He continued his unprecedented run of conference and national success in the 2022-23 season, leading the team to its 12th straight conference title and its eighth consecutive top-10 national finish.
