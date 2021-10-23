MOREHEAD CITY — If there was any doubt about the kind of season West Carteret football was having this year, it was erased Friday with a 48-7 victory over Swansboro.
The players on the field carved their names into the school’s record book with at least a share of the program’s first conference championship since 1964. After the game, head coach Daniel Barrow got the ceremonial Gatorade bath from his players as the team celebrated the historical victory.
“I feel very lucky that I’m the one in this position,” Barrow said. “It could have been any number of coaches that have been here in the past. It’s this team, this year, but I just happen to be the guy in front. It’s all on the players. I just feel lucky.”
The win over the Swansboro gave the Patriots (6-2 overall) a 4-0 record in the 3A Coastal Conference, a half-game ahead of White Oak and Swansboro at 3-1 apiece with only game left to play.
So, no matter the result of the contest at Croatan on Friday, West is guaranteed a piece of the league title. White Oak and Swansboro will play next week for either outright second place or the other share of the championship.
If you ask Barrow, though, he’ll tell you his team is not interested in settling for a share of that title.
“No way,” he said. “Next week is about more than just the conference championship, too. It’s the county championship. That’s very important to these guys. I can promise there will be no hangover from this game. They’re going to be hungry.”
Croatan (4-5 overall, 2-2 in conference) will have the chance to play spoiler on Friday when the Patriots come calling. Barrow recognizes the distinctive challenge the run-heavy Cougars pose for his defense, which is on a five-game win streak against mostly pass-heavy teams.
“Croatan offers a very unique challenge for our team,” he said. “It’s a type of offense that we have not seen since the second week of the season. It’s going to require switching gears. Our strength lately has been getting pressure on the passer and ball-hawking in the secondary, but we’re not going to get those opportunities against Croatan.”
Defense played a crucial role in West’s defining 35-22 win over White Oak on Oct. 11, and it proved itself dominant again on Friday against the Bucs (4-4 overall, 3-1 in conference).
The Patriots forced a turnover on Swansboro’s second play from scrimmage, caused the Pirates to go three-and-out on their next two possessions and intercepted quarterback Hunter Johnson on their fourth drive.
West stifled the visitors’ run game, allowing just 22 yards on the ground, and pestered Johnson all night. The Pirate signal-caller threw three interceptions, with defenders Justice Dadeel, Keegan Callahan and Jamarion Montford each snagging one.
“I’m really happy with the way our defense stepped up to the challenge,” Barrow said, “because they have an explosive offense. We were very opportunistic tonight. We’ve been ball-hawking this year. On MaxPreps, after tonight, I think we’re leading the 3A in interceptions (with 16).”
West’s own offense was slow to get going at first. Quarterback Montford made it a 6-0 game early with a 16-yard run after Callahan recovered a fumble, but the Patriots were forced to punt on their next possession, and Montford got picked off on the third drive.
Then, after Dadeel intercepted Johnson and returned it 17 yards to the Pirate 1-yard line, Hester scored on a 1-yard dive to set off a run of three straight touchdowns for the Patriots. Javaris Miller scored the second on a 14-yard run, and Montford scampered in for another, a 16-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.
Montford was electric in the game, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for two more scores with 158 passing yards.
West wound up totaling 383 yards of offense between 225 on the ground and 158 through the air. Barrow credited the blocking up front for the strong offensive game.
“We got some of the kinks worked out in the passing game as the game went on, but I thought a big difference was the offensive line paving the way,” Barrow said. “It was their best game of the season.”
In the first half, the passing game sliced and diced the Pirate defense with short, quick passes to Bryan Garner, who had five catches for 59 yards. In the second half, though, Montford started going a little deeper with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Maxwell, an 18-yard toss to Garner, an 11-yarder to Javaris Miller and two 9-yard passes to Trey Piccini. The last pass found Piccini in the flats, allowing the receiver the blocking to push through to the end zone for a West 48-0 lead after the point-after kick from Brock Tatalovich.
Xavier Jones also scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. The junior rushed for 53 yards with starter Josh Mason out with a broken hand. Hester ran for 24 yards and Noah Anderson for 15. Lamar Teel also had two carries for 11 yards and one catch for 9 yards.
Swansboro didn’t score until the fourth quarter after the game had gone to a running clock due to the 42-point mercy rule. Quarterback Johnson rushed it in himself for the 3-yard touchdown. He went 11-of-22 from the pocket with 151 passing yards. His leaving receiver was Amare Caines with three catches for 72 yards.
Here are results of the game:
Swansboro..................................... 0 0 0 7 - 7
West Carteret............................... 14 13 21 0 - 48
Swansboro West Carteret
9 First Downs 15
18-22 Rushes-yards 32-225
11-23-3 Passing 12-18-1
151 Passing yards 158
173 Total yards 383
2-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
4-27.5 Punts 1-29
6-44 Penalties-yards 9-87
Scoring Summary
WC – Montford 16 run (Tatalovich kick), 9:59, 1st.
WC – Hester 1 run (Tatalovich kick), 2:55, 1st.
WC – Miller 14 run (Kick failed), 8:51, 2nd.
WC – Montford 16 run (Tatalovich kick), 4:51, 2nd.
WC – Maxwell 47 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 10:50, 3rd.
WC – Jones 9 run (Tatalovich kick), 7:01, 3rd.
WC – Piccini 9 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 3:36, 3rd.
S – Johnson 3 run (Doreus kick), 10:05, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Swansboro – Wilkens 11-16, Bromelle 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Caines 2-0; West Carteret – Montford 8-99, Jones 9-53, Hester 4-24, Anderson 2-15, Miller 1-14, Maxwell 2-11, Teel 2-11, Garner 1-(-)3.
PASSING: Swansboro – Johnson 11-22-3-151, Young 0-1-0-0; West Carteret – Montford 12-18-1-158.
RECEIVING: Swansboro – Caines 3-72, Martinez 1-33, Wilkens 4-29, Thompkins 2-13, Bromelle 1-9; West Carteret – Garner 5-59, Maxwell 1-47, Piccini 2-18, Dadeel 1-13, Miller 1-11, Teel 1-9, Jones 1-1.
