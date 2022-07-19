EMERALD ISLE — The second Emerald Isle Youth Surf Series contest of the season saw a good turnout.
Wolfgang Acree won the Push ‘N’ Go division, Sarah Reed took the girls 14-and-under division, Leo Franzese captured the boys 11-and-under division, and Nixon Christensen finished first in the boys 12-14 division.
The event, presented by the Eastern Surfing Association and Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation, invites novice surfers ages 14-and-under to have fun, learn competition strategies and meet fellow competitors.
Awards are given at each contest and trophies handed out to series champions.
Participants must know how to swim.
The next contest will take place at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the western public access in Emerald Isle.
Deadline for entries is 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
Entry forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation, Atlantic Beach Surf Shop, Bert’s Surf Shop, Marsh’s Surf Shop, and South Swell Surf Shop.
The series thanks those surf shops, as well as Drew Conekin and Wanda Martinez of the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department, Wes Whitt and Tim Nixon of the Central N.C. District of the Eastern Surfing Association, Paul Poston, Paul Pagliughi and Beth Schub.
Here are results of the contest:
Push ‘N’ Go: 1, Wolfgang Acree; 2, Been Reed; 3, Memphis Christensen; 4, Langley Christensen; 5, Titus Pyle; 6, Banks Davenport.
Girls 14-and-under: 1, Sarah Reed; 2, Lucia Lyliston; 3, Isla Davenport.
Boys 11-and-under: 1, Leo Franzese; 2, Sam Furtner; 3, Hudson Livingston.
Boys 12-14: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Tucker Dickinson; 3, Luke Jordan; 4, Elijah Schwartz.
