GREENSBORO — Josh Williams captured a triple jump gold medal Saturday at the 3A track and field state championship.
The West Carteret senior cleared 44 feet, 6.5 inches to outlast Marvin Ridge’s Mikai Hunt by 3.25 inches at N.C. A&T State University Irwin Belk Track. Asheboro’s Jordan McNair jumped 44-1.75 to give the event three leapers over 44 feet.
“I just really tried to focus on triple jump after taking a rough loss in the high jump,” Williams said. “My main focus was just maintaining all my energy with my core and try to stand as tall as I could.”
Williams finished 10th in the high jump with a 5-10 clearance after placing as the 3A east regional runner-up with a 6-0 jump.
He gave West all of its points in the team competition as the Patriots posted 10 to finish in a five-way tie for 16th in the 52-team event.
Cuthbertson won the championship with 80 points, followed by Wedding with 70 and Mount Tabor with 63.
West’s Israel Long placed 10th in the discus with a 112-08 toss.
Alyssa Cooley gave the Patriots all of their points in the girls meet with a 10-6 clearance in the pole vault to finish fifth.
West ended in a four-way tie for 35th in the 47-team meet with four points.
Cuthbertson won the girls state title with 90.5 points, followed by Weddington with 71 and Marvin Ridge with 65.
The girls side saw a record-smashing meet, as seven 3A state records were replaced.
Cuthbertson’s Alyssa Preisano raced to the line in 4:57.34 in the 1,600 meters to finish ahead of the previous 3A state meet record of 4:59.35 set by West Carteret’s Blake Dodge in 2013.
