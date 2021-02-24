BEAUFORT — East Carteret defeated a new but familiar foe in similar fashion Tuesday in the first round of the 1A boys basketball playoffs.
The Mariners cruised by Bear Grass Charter 70-24 to advance to the second round where they will play Thursday on the road at Granville Central.
“I told the guys to enjoy it, enjoy the playoffs, enjoy the ride, ’cause you never know when it’s going to end,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “Anytime you win in the playoffs, it’s a good one.”
The first-round game was a Nos. 8 and 9 seed matchup despite the Mariners coming in at 10-0 and the Bears sporting a 5-5 record.
Conference champions like East were randomly drawn from a hat due to a pandemic pre-determined bracket. Bear Grass put up a 2-1 mark in the Atlantic 6 Conference that included just one other team – Cape Hatteras (2-5 overall, 1-2 league).
“It’s the nature of the beast this year,” Griffee said. “Mark it up to the COVID adventure.”
East and Bear Grass met eight times from 2013-2017 as members of the 1A Coastal Plains Conference. The Mariners went 8-0 in those matchups, winning by an average of 54.6 points. They almost perfectly matched that margin in the first round, winning by 56.
The second quarter provided most of that margin with the home team outscoring the visitors 30-6. Bennie Brooks scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second, and Shamel Baker put up eight of his 13.
Jacob Nelson and David Benders also nearly hit double digits on the night with each scoring nine points.
Logan Coltrain led Bear Grass with 10 points.
East struggled out the gate, holding an 8-3 lead at the halfway point of the first quarter.
“We were sluggish,” Griffee said. “I think we had expectations, because we saw the film, and we maybe overplayed a little bit, kind of went through the motions. Then we got a spark, got the defense going, got some turnovers, got some easy buckets, and that opened everything else up. It got us in a rhythm.”
Griffee said it would be important to get off to a better start Thursday versus a high-powered Granville Central team that holds the No. 1 seed in the east bracket.
The Panthers went 10-2 in the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference to finish second behind 2A South Granville (12-3 overall, 11-0 league). Granville moved to 12-2 overall on Tuesday when Southside forfeited the first-round game after quarantining following exposure to the coronavirus.
“Hopefully that will play out in our favor with us getting a game in,” Griffee said. “But it was also good to get some rest because we have a big one against Granville. That will be a tough one. They are an athletic team that is well coached.”
The Panthers feature one of the most dynamic duos in the state in Terence Harcum and Jamari Mann.
Harcum, an Appalachian State signee, has averaged 24.8 points over four varsity seasons and now stands 14th in state history with 2,407 career points. Mann has averaged 15.3 points over four varsity seasons and sports more than 1,500 career points.
“They have good players that can slash and score,” Griffee said. “We will have to rebound, and our defense will have to be on. Our defense has been our bread and butter this year. If we can keep our press on the floor, that should help.”
Griffee said the team is hoping to secure a charter bus to make the long 182-mile drive to Stem, which sits halfway between Durham and Henderson.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Bear Grass............................... 7 6 2 9 - 24
East Carteret......................... 17 30 9 14 - 70
BEAR GRASS (24) – Coltrain 10, Carlisle 6, Hale 5, Bragg 2, Perry 1.
EAST CARTERET (70) – Brooks 26, Baker 13, Nelson 9, Benders 9, Rose 5, Wallace 4, Williford 4.
