Books … fishing books … I know there is Google and Wikipedia, but years ago, I bought Ken Shultz’s “Fishing Encyclopedia.” It has everything literally from A to Z, from acidity to zooplankton, nearly 200 pages of about everything you can imagine, from fish species to geography to technique to all aspects of fishing hardware.
The massive book literally anchors my desk with sticky notes sticking out all over the place. I have used it mainly to specifics on fish habits and biology. It still works.
One of the most misunderstood aspects of fish is what do they see? The last thing that most fish do before they eat something – I’m particularly talking about predatory game fish, meat eaters – is see, attack, swallow. When we use artificial baits, we almost never see them from the standpoint of the fish we are targeting, most egregiously, what happens to our rainbow underwater and how a particular species sees color. Colors fade under water, first being red, with blue, green and violet holding up to depths. And on top of that, many of our local target species in the drum/croaker family, according to research at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (https://www.vims.edu/), have shown the color response of these fish is low for red and highest for the darker colors.
There is a great book out there, “What Fish See: Understanding optics and color shifts for designing lures and flies” by Colin J. Kageyama, which explores this topic in great length. The book includes great underwater photos that highlight the ins and outs of color underwater. Check these photos against your artificial baits and flies.
Another book in this vein is “Through the Fish’s Eye: An angler’s guide to gamefish behavior” by Mark Sosin and John Clark. It not only approaches the conundrum of color in water but also other aspects of fish sight, like binocular vision, along with hearing, feeding behavior and more.
Along a similar line is one of my favorite books, “The Fisherman’s Ocean: How marine science can help you catch more fish” by David Ross.
I had Dr. Ross on my radio show some years ago. He is a fascinating scientist, Working out of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Massachusetts, Ross covers fish senses, tides, waves, solunar cycles and feeding behavior – inshore, nearshore and offshore environments – and how understanding these factors can improve your fishing success.
Next week, I’ll cover some of my favorite “how to” books.
Speaking of environmental factors influencing fish behavior and catching fish, have you noticed that we have been in a heatwave?
These 90-90 days have driven surf and water temperatures into the mid- to upper-80s, and we are still in July. I also got a recent update from Frank Tursi, noting that the White Oak River, in the middle, was up to 87 degrees with the side coves pushing 90 degrees. These are nearing fish “poaching” temperatures. During the middle of the day, fishing can be stagnant for nearshore, inshore, onshore and pier fishing. Think early/late and in the dark fishing, as well as in the shadows, like docks and piers and in deeper cooler water. Also, live bait can really make a difference.
Currently, I’ve noticed that this year’s crop of finger mullet are now schooled up and big enough to be perfect live bait and big enough to NOT get gilled in your cast nets.
Also, the shrimp are plentiful right now and perfect bait size, although still a bit under ideal eating fare. Both these observations were made from Cedar Street town pier in Emerald Isle.
Speaking of live natural baits, fiddlers and sand fleas are great summer baits for black drum and sheepshead. I mentioned sheepshead: well, the Bonner Bridge Pier is consistently producing nice keeper fish.
Nearshore, there are still Spanish mackerel and bluefish around but subjected to the mid-summer blahs.
They are there in 35 to 50 feet of water, but you have to work hard for them, although there were reports of chopper blues out at Cape Lookout. Also, amberjacks, some mahi and king mackerel are still inside of 5 miles of the beach.
Surf fishing along Bogue Banks is still annoyingly slow, although there are reports of Spanish and blues, some sea mullet and pompano and even some summer blowfish.
With recent success of speckled trout on the ocean fishing piers, I’m a bit surprised that we haven’t seen some numbers in the surf zone. Maybe they like the shade of the piers. It’s still a disappointing season for reds along the beach. There were some over-slot fish lost at Bogue Inlet Pier but hardly anything in the surf zone.
Inside, live shrimp or finger mullet or mud minnows on a popping cork are nailing the big ones in the Newport River marshes, probably around The Haystacks. Ditto for New and Neuse rivers, with some stripers a bonus in the New Bern area. And even in this heat, the reds and specks are still eating topwater baits, especially around sunrise. By the way, if you want deep and hard structure, there is always the Morehead City Port area and turning basin for gray trout, the drums, sheepshead and flounder. There should be blues and Spanish too.
So, how’s the local pier fishing going?
Water’s a bit warm, up to 85 degrees again this week, so fishing has been a bit slow so. Again, think early and late in the day and nighttime fishing for these dog days of summer.
Oceanana Pier reports slow fishing last week with scattered bottom fare. Spanish and blues have disappeared, and speckled trout on shad baits are being jigged up on Sabiki rigs. Blues and Spanish should return as the surf has cleared nicely on the northeast wind.
Bogue Inlet Pier, also reports slow fishing all last week, especially bottom fishing, but with a few sea mullet, some pompano, small blues and scattered Spanish. The best news was big trout to 4.5 pounds are coming up on live mullet minnows, along with potential keeper flounder. One angler lost two BIG reds on mullet minnows. One pulled the hook running out from the pier, and the other did a U-turn and found refuge from the barnacles under the pier.
Seaview Pier reports a slow week with specks 3 to 6 pounds at night but essentially no Spanish or blues, however, there are flounder and a few reds. They report not much bait in the water.
Surf City Pier reports mullet, spots and spades, a few Spanish and speckled trout.
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet at night, some good early Spanish, flounder, and tarpon are cruising around just off the pier.
