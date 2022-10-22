OCEAN — A handful of Croatan and West Carteret girls tennis players booked a ticket to the 3A east regional tournament on Oct. 14 with solid performances in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament.
The top four singles players and doubles teams from the tournament held at Fort Benjamin Park earned the right to compete in the regional tournament. The 3A competition was slated for Friday and Saturday at N.C. Wesleyan College.
Croatan’s top doubles team of Ariana Cope and Grace Blair captured the doubles bracket with a 7-4, 6-4 victory over West’s Claire Germain and Sasha Baker. The duo finished the regular season with a 6-3 record for the Cougars.
Cope and Blair reached the final after dispatching another Patriot pairing made up of Fletcher Worrell and Sofia Mason by a score of 6-1, 6-1. The two had a bye in the first round before defeating Dixon’s Emma Vincent and Ila Stave 6-1, 6-1.
West and Croatan provided all four of the semifinal doubles teams. Germain and Baker defeated the Cougars’ Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final. They beat Vicky Hernandez and Kamryn Gorbea of White Oak 6-4, 7-5 in the second round after a bye in the first.
Germain and Baker were the Patriots’ top doubles team all regular season, finishing with a 6-3 record. Mason and Worrell went 3-1 in their action at the No. 2 spot. Croatan’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Falcone and Hartman went 5-4 during the regular season.
Only three netters from the two schools competed in the singles tournament, where a win would have come much tougher against Swansboro’s foreign exchange students Michelle Armani and Anina Caviezel. The two did, in fact, reach the finals while only allowing a single point between them. Armani wound up defeating Caviezel 6-4, 6-2 in the final.
Croatan’s Tayla Statham reached the semifinal to book her ticket to the regional. She defeated West’s Ansley Jones 7-5, 6-3 in the second round after a bye in the first.
The Cougars’ Olivia Fails was narrowly knocked out of the quarterfinal round, losing 2-6, 6-1, 11-9 to Dixon’s Olivia Terry after she beat the Patriots’ Abigail Kellis 6-2, 6-1.
Those who advance beyond the regional tournament will compete in the 3A state competition at Burlington Tennis Center next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.