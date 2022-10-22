Croatan’s No. 1 doubles team of Ariana Cope, left, and Grace Blair capture the 3A Coastal Conference tournament last week with a 7-4, 6-4 victory over West’s Claire Germain and Sasha Baker. The pair were two of nine total netters from Croatan and West who earned a spot in the 3A east regional tournament. Also shown in the photo is Croatan head tennis coach Jim Sheehan. (Contributed photo)