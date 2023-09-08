SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls tennis team defeated Swansboro to open league play on Tuesday, improving to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
After losing to the Pirates in two close matches last year, 5-4 each time, the Cougars swept the Pirates 9-0 in the first match this year.
“Last year, we played them really tight,” said coach Jim Sheehan. “They had two foreign exchange students who were really really great, but we were very competitive. It was extremely hot, but our girls have been out in it all summer long, so I don't think the heat got to them like it did some of the Swansboro kids.”
In the No. 3 doubles position, the Cougars have two players with undefeated singles and dojubles records.
Olivia Fails, a three-year starter, is the No. 5 player for the Cougars and one-half of the No. 3 doubles team. Fails has a 6-0 record in singles matches so far, outscoring her opponents 72-16.
The other half of the No. 3 doubles combo is Sophia Tinoco who is also 6-0 in No. 6 singles. In five of her 12 singles sets, Tinoco has earned a shutout.
“Neither one of them would play No. 5 or No. 6 on any team we’ve played so far, so that's a plus.” said Sheehan. “The fact that they've been able to complement each other in doubles, that's a really big plus. Having a team down there at No. 3 doubles where you feel like everytime they go out there, that's a win. Then in singles at No. 5 and No. 6, that's a win. So we got three wins in the back of your coaching mind from the get go.”
The Cougars have a senior heavy roster leading the pack.
The singles starting slots are held by No. 1 Arianna Cope, No. 2 Grace Blair, No. 3 Marissa Falcone, No. 4 Haley Hartman and No. 5 Fails who are all playing their last season.
MacKenzie Sampson and Savannah Lanto are also seniors on the squad.
Tinoco, who is only in her sophomore season, completes the starting lineup in the No. 6 position. Sheehan says Tinoco is an extremely impressive player who will gain from seeing a lot of matches at an early age.
“For Sophia, it's really good for her to get her confidence level to a really high point,” he said. “With five of the six starters graduating after this year, she's a pretty smart kid, so she can figure out where she's gonna play next year.”
The Cougars finished second in a very competitive league last year, behind Swansboro, and will face competition from other conference opponents, like West Carteret and Dixon.
The team, however, operates under a belief that if it puts in more time and effort than any other team throughout the offseason, it will be in the best possible position to win every game.
“One of the things we really harp on, and the girls have absolutely bought in, we keep telling them all the time, ‘How many other people have done what you’ve done? How many people have been out four days a week since June 10?’” said Sheehan. ‘And the answer to that is none. So make sure that you understand that, and make sure when you’re a little tired and you don't know, remember that you’ve put in a lot more time, effort and sweat equity than these other kids, and that goes a long way.’”
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Arianna Cope (C) def. Feli Reichert (S), 4-1, Ret.
No. 2: Grace Blair (C) def. Claire Bamber (S), 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Mia Owen (S), 6-4, 7-5.
No. 4: Hayley Hartman (C) def. Gracelyn Jass (S), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Olivia Fails (C) def. Mia Owen (S), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Sophia Tinoco (C) def. Ella Radley (S), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Arianna Cope/Grace Blair (C) def. Grace Bamber/Gracelyn Jass (S), 8-3.
No. 2: Hayley Hartman/Kara Marsh (C) def. Mia Owen/Madeline Owen (S), 8-3.
No. 3: Olivia Fails/Sophia Tinoco (C) def. Kenadie Bennett/Mysi Carpenter (S), 8-1.
