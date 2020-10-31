MOREHEAD CITY — The beauty of the Big Rock Fall Baseball League is how casual it can be.
The Royal Blue team’s 3-2 victory over Black on Wednesday was competitive, but there were also more jokes and inter-team chit-chat than during a high-pressure prep game.
Helping to make the game seem relaxed is a rule Royal Blue coach Robby Lasater asks of his players, one that has them yelling out “Robby” when they have a question.
“When I played pro ball,” Lasater said, “that’s the first thing my coach told us, ‘Don’t call me coach, don’t call me by my last name. I’m a person just like you are.’ So, that always stuck in my head, and when I started coaching Babe Ruth, those guys were young and too polite to not call you coach. But these guys don’t mind at this age.”
Royal Blue moved to 6-3 on the season with the win and Black to 4-2.
The second game of the night at Big Rock Stadium moved quickly with little hitting and strong pitching. Black team pitcher C.W. Bayer kept Royal Blue at bay for three scoreless innings before it scored three runs over the final three innings.
“C.W. for us threw the ball really well,” Black assistant coach Ryan Morris said. “We were also looking to get some other guys time on the mound as well. I thought everyone threw well, (Royal Blue) just got some timely hits. And they ran the bases well to capitalize on those hits.”
Lasater added, “He was good on the mound. I didn’t know who he was, but he threw the ball well. I think if he hadn’t come out, we would have a had a tough time hitting.”
Bryson Willis led off with a single for Royal Blue in the sixth inning, and he beat the throw home to score the tying 2-2 run. Brandon Conway reached on a walk, and pinch-runner Josh Mason scored the game-winner on a bases-loaded single from Matt Lasater.
“That was big,” coach Lasater said. “Everyone is starting to get a big swing now. They’re hitting balls and getting on base, and that’s what you want to see.”
Conway took the mound for the final at-bat for Black, forcing two groundouts, allowing a single from Ryan Bellamy and then forcing an infield pop fly to end the game. The contest was called an inning early due to the two-hour rule.
“It was a very competitive game. I thought both teams played well on both sides of the ball,” Morris said. “Their (pitcher) did a great job. He worked through some tough innings.”
Next games for the fall baseball league will take place at Big Rock Stadium on Monday, with the first game set for 5:45 p.m. and the second at 8.
