ATLANTIC BEACH — The sixth and final full set of races for the Beach Run Series on Aug. 3 pulled in 39 finishers.
The event, organized by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department, pulled in 27 runners in the 5K, seven in the 1-mile and five in the 10K.
Tyler Pake captured the 10K race in 44 minutes, 20.01 seconds. He was one of two runners to finish in under an hour. Josh Winks was the other, clocking in at 50:03.38 for second.
There were no female runners in the race.
In the 5K, Christopher Wood won in 24:08.75 while Eric Dougherty placed second in 24:27.74.
H. Robinson was the top female runner, with the 11-year-old finishing in 27:35.47. She clocked in at 10 seconds faster than Collette West who came in second at 27:45.83.
One of the major draws of the Beach Run Series is its ability to provide a competitive outlet for out-of-town runners. That was certainly the case last week when eight members of the Pacheco family from Vienna, Virginia crossed the finish line.
Finishers from the family ranged from 7 years old to 47. Jonathan Pacheco was the fastest of the bunch with a time of 27:52.80.
The fastest male runner in the 1-mile was H. Wood with a 12:02.90 clocking, while Cecilia Peters won the female division in 14:22.81.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance. .
Here are results of the race:
2023 Beach Run Series No. 6
10K
Female
Overall: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 44:20.01; 2, Josh Winks, 50:03.38; 3, Finn Hassing, 1:01:53.99; 4, Nick Wilson, 1:04:19.15; 5, George Thompson, 1:25:46.73.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, H. Robinson, 27:35.47; 2, Collette West, 27:45.83; 3, Kayla Walton, 32:52.55.
19-and-under: 1, Josephine Rose, 36:50.59; 2, Chessie Pacheco, 36:50.65; 3, S. Pacheco, 40:22.27; V. Pacheco, 40:50.35.
20-29: 1, Rayna Paskett, 34:56.23; 2, Kristin Trollope, 39:10.26.
30-39: 1, Kendra Johnson, 36:53.30; 2, Jodie Pacheco, 40:26.09.
40-49: 1, Michelle Gould, 44:22.07.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 39:09.52; 2, Colleen Whilldin, 51:16.82.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: 1, Carol Pacheco, 47:37.56.
Male
Overall: 1, Christopher Wood, 24:08.75; 2, Eric Dougherty, 24:27.74; 3, David Callahan, 25:36.66.
19-and-under: 1, Z. White, 32:48.24; 2, Joakim Rose, 45:53.69.
20-29: 1, Jonah Pacheco, 34:37.67.
30-39: 1, Robin Pittman II, 27:39.14; 2, Brandin Peters, 38:49.15; 3, James Pacheco, 40:51.49.
40-49: 1, Jonathan Pacheco, 27:52.80.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Joe Meadows, 46:24.77.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 41:51.36.
1-Mile
Female
Overall: 1, Cecilia Peters, 14:22.81 2, Heather Underhill, 14:42.21.
Male
Overall: 1, H. Wood, 12:02.90; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 14:41.52; 3, Larry Stover, 15:57.96; 4, Allen Calloway, 16:59.67; 5, Wally Courie, 21:54.35.
