EMERALD ISLE — There was a time leading up to the eighth annual Emerald Isle Marathon when Justin Toth didn’t think he was going to participate.
Two hours and 49 minutes after the horn had started the race, he was all alone crossing the finish line in first place.
“I was going for 2:39 and ended up going 10 minutes slower, which is a big difference,” he said. “The week of the marathon I got the flu really bad, so I wasn’t able to train all week. I was actually considering not even going.”
Toth, 39, from Waxhaw, won his first marathon in 14 tries. He had finished fourth twice before in the Monster Mash Marathon in Dover, Del. and the Valley Forge Marathon in Phoenixville, Pa. His personal best coming into the race was 2:47.
He didn’t know what to expect as far as his finish or time at Emerald Isle after suffering with the flu during the week of the marathon. He ended up winning by more than 6½ minutes.
“We already had the Airbbnb booked and everything, so I figured let’s just go and see what happens,” he said. “I was definitely low energy, and my heart rate was 20-25 beats per minute faster than what it would normally be at the pace I was running, so my body wasn’t fully there, and it was pretty windy.”
Runners enjoyed perfect temperatures in the mid-60s, but there was a 10-mile stretch of 10-12 mph northeast winds creating a tough headwind.
“It was definitely a God thing,” Toth said. “I was down psychologically the week leading up to the race. I had trained so long for this thing, and I thought I was in such great shape, and I thought the flu was going to take me out. And then the wind was tough. But God had other plans for me. I got a win I totally wasn’t expecting.”
Toth, who started training for the race in February, particularly enjoyed the win because his four children were in attendance. He said his family so enjoyed their first trip to Emerald Isle they plan on returning next summer to vacation.
That has to be music to the ears of Race Director Candace Dooley, who also serves as the town’s Parks and Rcreation director. The lone marathon in the county is a massive undertaking with nearly 250 volunteers and 50 town staff members on hand during race day.
“I’m so incredibly appreciative of everyone involved,” she said. “For them to give their time on a weekend, for them to give back, it humbles me. I love it. The support we get from the community is absolutely fantastic.”
The Boston Marathon qualifying race had featured more than 1,000 registered entries in six of the previous seven years and was right at that mark again this year with 992 entries.
The event set a record for marathon entries with 258. There were 393 entries for the half marathon and 341 for the 5K. Thirty-five of the 50 states were represented.
“That was amazing,” Dooley said. “I’d love to have all 50 one day. And we were super pleased with the most marathon entries we’ve ever had.”
The race has greatly benefited local charities in its early existence as the most popular race in the area. It has donated $250,000, and this year will provide funds to Hope Mission of Carteret County and the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Path.
“To be able to give back financially the way that we do, we’ve changed a lot of lives, and I can’t wait to see what we are able to donate this year and make lives better for other people,” Dooley said.
Caleb Evans, 27, Haw River, finished as the runner-up in 2:55, followed by Zack Fuller, 35, Asheboro, in 2:57.
Maddie Stambaugh, 27, Winston-Salem, was the first female finisher in 3:15. Kathryn Hayes, 27, Kernersville, took second in 3:20, followed by Sierra Winters, 23, Yadkinville, in 3:24.
Raymond Mock, 35, Greenville, won the half marathon in 1:20. Samuel Koranda, 26, Hubert, placed second in 1:30, and Chris Rickard, 31, Thomasville, claimed third in 1:34.
Nicole Chandler, 43, Greensboro, won the half marathon’s female division in 1:35, followed by Melissa Marchand, 44, Houston, in 1:38, and Katie Rose, 40, Lexington, in 1:41.
Alex Roy, 24, Clayton, captured the 5K in 16:47. Dennis Hayes, 20, took second in 18:30, and Andrew Mitchell, 27, Swansboro, ended up third in 19:12.
Isabelle Broman-Fulks, 19, Boone, placed first in the female 5K in 23:05, followed by Layla Holland, 12, Swansboro, in 23:05, and Evan Logan, 43, in 23:15.
Here are overall and top-three age division results of the races:
2022 EMERALD ISLE MARATHON
MARATHON
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Maddie Stambaugh, 3:15; 2, Kathryn Hayes, 3:20; 3, Sierra Winters, 3:24.
1-14: None.
15-19: 1, None.
20-29: 1, Ellie King, 3:24; 2, Natalya Stewart, 3:34; 3, Bess Bryan, 3:48.
30-39: 1, Laura Blackwell, 3:34; 2, Jennifer Kueck, 3:49; 3, Alice Jones, 4:01.
40-49: 1, Amanda Reich, 3:36; 2, Kristen Nordberg, 3:38; 3, Sarah Feiss, 3:43.
50-59: 1, Wendy Hildebran, 3:33; 2, Irma Palmer, 3:41; 3, Lisa Werner, 3:46.
60-69: 1, Amber Rader, 3:59; 2, Denise Myers, 5:32; 3, Paula Ferguson, 6:07.
70-79: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Justin Toth, 2:49; 2, Caleb Evans, 2:55; 3, Zack Fuller, 2:57.
1-14: None.
15-19: 1, Daniel Oren, 3:36.
20-29: 1, Caleb Wilkerson, 2:59:01; 2, Daniel Tilley, 2:59:53; 3, Garrett Boden, 3:15.
30-39: 1, Juan Herrera, 3:01; 2, Jonathan Pas, 3:26; 3, Nate Hemerly, 3:33.
40-49: 1, Harlen Jones, 3:03; 2, Chris Sykes, 3:12; 3, Chang Zuo, 3:13.
50-59: 1, Bill Brown, 3:20; 2, John Thompson, 3:29; 3, Brent Stogner, 3:30.
60-69: 1, Tony Yarborough, 3:44; 2, Rick Korch, 3:55; 3, Kim Gallimore, 3:58.
70-79: 1, Peter Levine, 5:54.
HALF MARTHON
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Nicole Chandler, 1:35; 2, Melissa Marchand, 1:38; 3, Katie Rose, 1:41.
1-14: None.
15-19: 1, Maya Tvrdik, 3:05.
20-29: 1, Rachel Moser, 1:45; 2, Ashley Merrill, 1:47; 3, Lauren Lee, 1:47.
30-39: 1, Veronica Watson, 1:43; 2, Erin Craine, 1:45; 3, Kathryn Crawford, 1:53.
40-49: 1, Elizabeth Renaud, 1:46; 2, Nikki Tench, 1:49:06; 3, Lesley Bunn, 1:49:06.
50-59: 1, Patty Key, 1:46; 2, Dawn Schloot, 1:48; 3, Julie Eubank, 1:51.
60-69: 1, Nancy Conger, 1:55; 2, Lou Ann Bakolia, 2:13; Susan Lawrence, 2:36.
70-79: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Raymond Mock, 1:20; 2, Samuel Koranda, 1:30; 3, Chris Rickard, 1:34.
1-14: None.
15-19: None.
20-29: 1, Aaron Smith, 1:35; 2, Benjamin Rickard, 1:42;25; 3, Jared Landis, 1:42:40.
30-39: 1, Ivey Conekin, 1:36; 2, Samuel Moore, 1:37; 3, William Peeden, 1:47.
40-49: 1, Adam Thompson, 1:34; 2, Geoff Binnick, 1:38; 3, Gary Wertman, 1:39.
50-59: 1, Richard Auerweck, 1:38; 2, Kenny Creech, 1:40; 3, Michael Landis, 1:44.
60-69: 1, Christopher Heila, 1:52; 2, Kent Woodard, 2:01; 3, Paul McGowan, 2:01.
70-79: None.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Isabelle Broman-Fulks, 22:51; 2, Layla Holland, 23:05; 3, Evan Logan, 23:15.
1-14: 1, Sophie Rundell, 28:24; 2, Cassidy McHale, 38:47; 3, Rachael Broman-Fulks, 38:54.
15-19: 1, Jessica Dowdy, 27:00; 2, Willow Sarver, 30:04; 3, Clementina Astorga, 49:58.
20-29: 1, Alice Bloemer, 24:00; 2, Cassidy Cowley, 24:32; 3, Erica Askew, 25:26.
30-39: 1, Brianna Browning, 24:44; 2, Jessica Foley, 26:45; 3, Sarah Tolbert, 26:53.
40-49: 1, Kim Lewis, 26:45; 2, Janeen Cardona, 26:42; 3, Holly Rundell, 28:24.
50-59: 1, Anarita Eason, 26:36; 2, Mary Beth Thomas, 27:17; 3, Sarah Barzal, 27:41.
60-69: 1, Suzie Donabedian, 27:03; 3, Dianne Hensley, 28:37; 3, Diane Webb, 32:18.
70-79: 1, Paula Dick, 41:46; 2, Denise Bosch, 50:44; 3, Diane Bryant, 50:57.
MALE
Overall: 1, Alex Roy, 16:47; 2, Dennis Hayes, 18:30; 3, Andrew Mitchell, 19:12.
11-14: 1, Richard Craine, 22:09; 2, Kamden Rouse, 25:44; 3, Jack Rouse, 25:52.
15-19: 1, Jonathan Odom, 21:23; 2, Bryan Carpintero, 22:54; 3, Samuel Broman-Fulks, 24:10.
20-29: 1, Jonathan Bakley, 21:10; 2, Lucas Peed, 21:36.4; 3, Luke Cowley, 21:36.7.
30-39: 1, Adam Smith, 21:17; 2, Clay Browning, 21:48; 3, Richard Craine, 22:15.
40-49: 1, Robert Meyer, 21:22; 2, Joshua Broman-Fulks, 23:35; 3, Jeff Lewis, 24:33.
50-59: 1, Dale Gregory, 21:34; 2, Mark Thompson, 22:44; 3, David McCord, 23:19.
60-69: 1, Daniel Donabedian, 27:12; 2, Jim Schreiber, 27:42; 3, Joseph Evans, 29:23.
70-79: 1, Bill Jackson, 30:14; 2, William Gilleland, 44:16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.