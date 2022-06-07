APEX — A couple of county teams returned with hardware from the N.C. High School Sand Volleyball Association state championships.
Colt Fitzgerald and Gabe Dymmel of the Brigade won the best boys pair, while the Croatan girls won the best club at the Southern Sands Volleyball Courts.
The Brigade represents the Coastal N.C. Homeschool Athletic Association.
Members of the Croatan team included Alex Gartner, MJ Klaumann, Jackie Gartner, Amanda Simberland, Cammie Davis and Aubrey Mortl.
Alex Gartner and Klaumann finished third overall as a pair, while Jackie Gartner and Simberland placed fourth as a pair to help their teams take the title.
Both programs play in an Eastern Conference that has now produced state champions in two of the past three seasons. New Bern won both the best club and best girls pair in 2019.
“There are definitely other good teams around the state,” Croatan coach Garrett Mickle said. CJ Amber also coaches Croatan.
“The Wilmington division has good teams every year,” Mickle said. “They knocked us out last year.”
Hoggard swept the state titles last season, winning the best club, best girls pair and best boys pair.
The NCHSSVA is in its 10th year. An Eastern Conference team also won in the first year with Epiphany taking the club crown in 2013.
Croatan started two years later, and after taking third last season, is celebrating its first state title.
“There are no classifications, and there are about 60 schools for sand volleyball, so you have to play all sizes, 1A through 4A,” Mickle said. “Like New Bern, it’s a lot bigger school than us and always one of the toughest teams we face. In fact, last year was the first time we ever beat them.”
N.C. High School Athletic Association bylaws require at least 25% of member schools to offer a sport in order to be sanctioned. With 427 member schools this year, that threshold sits at 107 schools, meaning beach volleyball would need almost 50 more schools to offer the sport for it to be sanctioned.
Other Eastern Conference teams include West Carteret, Swansboro, J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, First Flight, Currituck and Perquimans.
In addition to Wilmington, other conferences include Wake County, Durham-Chapel Hill, Triad and Western-Charlotte.
Fitzgerald of Newport and Dymmel of Morehead City beat a team from the Triad division to win a title in the Brigade’s fourth year as a program.
“It came out of nowhere,” Brigade assistant coach Matt Fitzgerald said. Mike Dale is the Brigade’s head coach.
“Colton’s partner for the last couple of years hurt his shoulder, and Gabe came on to play in his first year, and for them to win states is pretty phenomenal,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve known each other their whole lives and played every sport in the world together – lacrosse, basketball, football. And now they actually got a state championship together in beach volleyball.”
Matt Fitzgerald said the title should pay dividends for the program in the future.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “They worked hard, and they certainly deserve it after all the hard work they put in. Other kids can look at it and say, ‘Hey, it can be done.’”
Mickle also has high hopes for Croatan’s future after losing only Klaumann to graduation.
“We have a pretty deep roster, so I'm anticipating and looking forward to another strong season for 2023,” he said.
