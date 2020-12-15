OCEAN — In a normal year, the Croatan swim team would look to continue its success at the conference, regional and state levels.
But this year, the Cougars hope they can just get to those meets after only four regular season contests.
“It’s crazy right now,” Croatan’s Mikaela Worsinger said as she enters her fifth year as coach. “You have to be stringent. You’re really limited with what you can do.”
The Cougars dominated last year’s inaugural 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet with the boys winning by 80 points and the girls taking their side by 60. The boys then took fourth in both the regional and state meets.
“I’m hopeful we can get a whole season, but who knows with how things are going?” Worsinger said.
The program normally features about 40 student-athletes and the numbers aren’t that far off this season with 18 on the varsity and 16 on the junior varsity.
“So, we’re smaller but not significantly,” Worsinger said. “We can only have 18 kids in the pool at the (Cape Carteret) Aquatic (& Wellness Center), but I didn’t want to cut an entire JV and hurt the future. You also have to look past this year. I decided to keep a JV team. They might not ever compete, but they get to swim.”
Swimmers have to wear masks right up until they get into the pool and immediately after. They are screened for temperatures before practices and meets and wear masks while sitting one to a seat on the bus during road trips.
“At practice, we use three lanes, six in each lane, and we stay 6 feet apart,” Worsinger said. “We are putting ourselves in good position to make sure if somebody gets COVID, that the whole team isn’t exposed. We’ve been lucky so far at Croatan.”
Spectators aren’t allowed at meets, so parents are encouraged to volunteer as timers, because if they don’t, there is a good chance they won’t get to see their kids swim this season.
And Croatan kids have shown they can swim.
Will Barker returns for a senior season that will cap the best career in school history. The two-time News-Times Swimmer of the Year went for three gold medals, two All-American times and a 1A/2A state record at last year’s state championships. He has seven gold medals in his time with the Cougars.
“I know Will is excited about defending his state titles,” Worsinger said. “And Matthew (McCray) is back after being so strong for us for a couple of years.”
McCray joined Barker and seniors Colby Loveless and Jack McCabe last season on two state title relay teams.
They didn’t just swim nearly three seconds faster than second-place Community School of Davidson with a 1-minute, 27.07-second clocking, but the 200-yard freestyle team set a new 1A/2A state record, eclipsing the previous mark of 1:27.15 set by Carrboro in 2012.
They also began the day with a gold medal, taking the 200-yard individual medley in 1:35.46 – less than half a second off the state record time of 1:35.00 – and nearly four seconds faster than the rest of the field.
The quartet also won the 200 medley relay in the previous year in 1:36.83.
Patrick Reindl is also back after showing well during regular season swim meets.
“Patrick hasn’t gotten to participate in regionals or states, even though he’s qualified, because he’s always in all-district band,” Worsinger said. “But those will be virtual this year, so now he can actually go.”
Worsinger also has high hopes for Nathan Michalowicz who is showing potential as a freshman.
“He is timing in at 22-23 (seconds) in the 50 (yard freestyle), so that is pretty strong,” Worsinger said.
On the girls side, MJ Klaumann and Teal Edholm return after strong seasons.
Klaumann took third at the 2A regional meet in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.32 and eighth in the 100 freestyle in 56.71. Edholm placed fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.23 and seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.82.
Avah Beikirch and Grace Meyer also return after earning some success. Beikirch joined Klaumann, Edholm and Ally Roth to take fourth in the 400 freestyle in 4:00.01 and claimed sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:47.50. Meyer finished 10th in the 50 freestyle in 27.22.
“The deal with them is that almost all those girls are playing at least one other sport, if not two,” Worsinger said. “So, it’s going to be a lot for them to do it all. It’s a crazy new format we have.”
The swim season will coincide with cross country, volleyball and basketball.
