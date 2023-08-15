OCEAN — The Croatan and Washington football teams met three years ago in the second round of the state playoffs.
The two will meet again Friday to kick off the 2023 season.
“They have some pieces that kind of remind me of that team,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They have athletes and speed. They have a couple of guys they are rotating at quarterback. We’re not sure who we’ll see.”
Both teams shined in the 2020 coronavirus pandemic-amended season (held in the spring of 2021) with each going 7-2 overall and undefeated in league play with the Cougars at 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and the Pam Pack at 5-0 in the 2A Eastern Plains Conference.
Washington won the second-round postseason matchup with the Cougars 29-14.
Croatan has gone 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference in the two seasons since while Washington went 10-3 with a trip to the third round in 2021 but fell to 3-7 last season.
Five of the seven Pam Pack losses last season came by a combined 60 points
Gurley learned more about his team last week in a pair of scrimmages versus Southwest Onslow and West Craven, seeing his squad bounce back versus the Eagles after a rough outing against the Stallions.
“I loved our effort on Friday,” he said. “On Wednesday, it was hot and humid, it was our first time out versus real competition, and you can’t duplicate game speed in practice. It caught a lot of our guys off guard, especially the younger guys that had never experienced it. You could see we were more comfortable on Friday. It showed we could answer the call, so now we have to keep getting better, keep climbing the mountain.”
Juniors Coleman Davis and Easton Taylor are back to split reps under center. Davis took the majority of snaps last season, completing 17 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, and is expected to again take the majority of snaps.
“Both had a good summer, improved a ton,” Gurley said. “Competition is healthy. Coleman will start, and Easton will also likely get some snaps.”
The Cougars graduated their top running back in Brayden Stephens, who rushed for 1,601 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, and they return senior Josh Steffy who ran for 434 yards on a 4.5-yard average and scored three touchdowns.
Max Cardona will be another key piece on both sides of the ball. The senior will play at wideout and corner, where he excelled last season with three interceptions and 34 tackles.
There are a handful of defensive specialists on hand, too, such as senior Nate Boal, who led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons, and senior Landon Lewis, who will play at defensive end instead of defensive back this fall.
Other contributions should come from senior A.J. Pile on the defensive line and junior Weston Thomas at linebacker, as well as sophomores Christian Taylor and Jace Lee.
Croatan runs the split back veer on offense and a 3-3-5 formation on defense.
Washington runs the gun wing-T on offense and a 3-4 front on defense.
The Pam Pack is coached by Matt Taylor who is in his first year after three seasons as the offensive coordinator at D.H. Conley.
