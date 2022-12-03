BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team had scored more points in the second half than the first half in its previous three games.
The Mariners flipped that script Friday in a 52-31 victory over Croatan.
“We put a full game together,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We have been struggling in the first half to get into a rhythm, so I was excited to see us look good in the first half. It was good to see us get in a rhythm from the beginning. We moved the ball extremely well in the first few possessions.”
Sacoco’s squad scored 33 in the first half and 19 in the second against the Cougars. The Mariners held 28-25, 35-13 and 25-14 advantages in second half versus first half scoring, respectively, in their prior wins over Havelock, West Carteret and Croatan.
East remained perfect on the season with the win, moving to 5-0 with each one coming by double digits. The squad has captured its five games by an average of 20.2 points.
The Mariners scored at least 15 points in each of the first two quarters against the Cougars to jump out to a 33-12 halftime lead.
“We’ve come out slow,” Sacoco said. “We are averaging a lot more points in the second half than we are in the first. I don’t know why that is. Maybe our warmups need to change or we need to have a different mindset.”
Good passes led to good looks as East made six three-pointers in the contest. Tanzania Locklear, Sydney Roberson and Hailey Grady each had two. Locklear scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half. She has scored at least 20 points in each of the first five games.
Roberson and Grady had 10 points apiece.
Croatan, which fell 39-24 to the Mariners in the first matchup, dropped to 3-2 on their season.
The Cougars were down four players.
Kate Wilson, who is fourth on the team with 4.7 points per game, Maddie Sutton and Cailin Ames missed the contest for various reasons. Neely McMannen, who averages 8.8 points to rank second on the team, then went down in the first half with a leg injury.
“We struggled to get anything going offensively,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We couldn’t get in a rhythm. I’m proud of the way the girls fought facing adversity. They fought the whole game.”
Croatan dueled to a 19-19 tie with the Mariners in the second half.
Landry Clifton led the way with 12 points for the Cougars, followed by Ginger Hayden with six and Kaelyn Parmley and Hannah Buchan with four apiece.
Croatan will next travel to West Craven (1-1) on Tuesday while East will host Washington (0-2) on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan.................................... 9 3 13 6 - 31
East Carteret........................... 16 17 9 10 - 52
CROATAN (31) – Clifton 12, Hayden 6, Parmley 4, Buchan 4, McMannen 2, Johnson 2, Rogers 1.
EAST CARTERET (52) – Locklear 20, Roberson 10, Grady 10, Dixon 5, Lewis 5, Ensminger 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.