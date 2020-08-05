Which way will North Carolina go when it comes to picking a high school fall sports schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Its bordering states offer four different options.
Virginia won’t have sports this fall.
The state voted to push back the start of all seasons until at least December, with football games not beginning until March 1.
Winter sports will go first, followed by fall sports mostly in March and April, and then spring sports.
Competitions will begin Dec. 28 for basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving, and wrestling. The season ends with championships on Feb. 20.
Competitions will begin March 1 for cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball. The season ends with championships on May 1. Competitions can begin April 26 for baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field. The season ends with championships on June 26.
Teams would play only about 60 percent of the games they would play in a normal season.
Tennessee is going the other way, not only playing contact sports like football and girls soccer, in addition to golf, cross country and volleyball, but playing them on time.
Girls soccer games are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, and football will kick off Aug. 21.
The girls soccer state championships will be held Oct. 28-31, while the foot-ball state championships are set for Dec. 3-5.
Georgia is quite similar to Tennessee, set to play all sports, including football, but postponing games two weeks to Sept. 4. It now looks like football state championships will be played Dec. 27-30.
South Carolina is somewhere in between.
Fall competitions will start in September with region games played first while having the flexibility to add non-region contests later in the season.
The plan includes calls for seven regular season football games, starting Sept. 11. Football games would end Oct. 23, with playoffs beginning the fol-lowing week. Playoffs will be three or four rounds and end Nov. 21 in the state finals.
Census estimates has Georgia ranking eighth in the country by population with 10.6 million people, followed by: North Carolina, ninth, 10.5 million; Virginia, 12th, 8.5 million; Tennessee, 16th, 6.8 million; and South Carolina, 23rd, 5.1 million.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Monday night, Georgia ranked fifth in coronavirus cases with 193,177, followed by: North Carolina, ninth, 125,219; Tennessee, 13th, 109, 627; Virginia, 14th, 93,106; and South Carolina, 16th, 91,788.
In cases over the past seven days, Georgia was fourth with 25,224 followed by: Tennessee, sixth, 15,691; North Carolina, seventh, 12,506; South Carolina, 10th, 10,589; and Virginia, 17th, 7,034.
