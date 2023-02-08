OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team’s losing streak continued Tuesday with a 30-22 loss at home to Swansboro.
Two weeks ago, the Cougars (9-12 overall) were sitting all alone atop the 3A Coastal Conference standings after beating the Pirates 34-33 in overtime on the road.
They have since lost four straight games, dropping to third in the conference at 5-4.
Swansboro, on the other hand, got one step closer to winning its second girls title in three years, improving to 7-2 in the conference and 11-6 overall.
The Pirates just have to beat White Oak (2-6) on Thursday, a team which has only won two games total this season at 2-17.
There was no further scoring information available from the game.
Croatan will travel to Richlands on Thursday for its final regular season game.
