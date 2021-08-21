PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents, property owners, employees and their family members are all invited to come wet a line this October for the sixth annual Pine Knoll Shores Family Fishing Tournament.
Town staff announced Aug. 6 they’re accepting registration for the tournament until Friday, Sept. 17. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 10. Participants may fish from the surf, a pier, a kayak or a boat. The tournament has no age limits, and participants 13 and older will participate in the adult tournament. All those 16 and older need a North Carolina saltwater fishing license to participate.
Pine Knoll Shores human resources officer Shelia Bupp told the News-Times as of Tuesday, staff has received two registration forms for the tournament.
“Last year, we had 59 participants,” Bupp said. “I would anticipate about the same (number of) participants this year. Weather always plays a factor in that.”
According to the announcement, the event is an inshore tournament. Fish that may be entered are limited to legal-size fish in each category of red drum, speckled trout, grey trout, bluefish, sea mullet and sheepshead. Flounder are not eligible.
“The fishing tournament starts at 6 a.m.,” staff said. “Weigh-in begins at 4 p.m. at McNeill Park for 13 years old and older, and will close at 5 p.m.”
Winners are chosen in each category by the weight of the fish entered.
There is also a children’s tournament scheduled for those 12 years old and under. An adult must accompany children during the event and weigh-in.
“Life jackets will be available for use during the tournament while near the park,” town staff said. “Kids’ tournament weigh-in will be held at McNeill Park from noon to 1 p.m.”
Winners in the adult tournament will receive plaques, and all children 12 and under will receive a T-shirt.
Registration for the tournament costs $10 for participants 13 years and older. Children under 12 years old are still required to register, but there is no registration fee.
Registration forms are available online at the town website, townofpks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.