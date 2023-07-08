NAGS HEAD — The Central North Carolina (CNC) District was well represented at this year’s Eastern Surfing Association’s Mid-Atlantic Regional.
CNC saw surfers from its 12-and-under to Grand Legends (60-and-over) compete at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.
Conditions provided large, hard surf with onshore winds creating waves 8-10 feet at times. but CNC competitors were fearless and attacked the day.
Nixon Christensen in the 14-and-under and Mick Marsh in 12-and-under both advanced to the semifinal rounds, surfing with confidence and power. The 16-and-under and 18-and-under divisions were represented by Emerson Timbers and Andrew Coulthard.
Timbers advanced to the semifinals while Coulthard lost a hard-fought heat on a tiebreaker. Timbers also tied for fifth in 16-and-under Boys Shortboard.
Josh Bradley brought home a second and a third in Legends Longboard and Legends Shortboard, respectively.
CNC Grand Legend representatives Tim Nixon, Billy Miller and Bruce Willis made it to the finals in Shortboard and Longboard. Nixon took a second in Grand Legends Longboard and a fourth in Shortboard.
Katrina DelCervo earned a first in Women’s Longboard and a third in Women’s Shortboard.
Dakota Cottle continued his dominance with a first in Men’s Longboard, second in Open Longboard and fourth in Men’s Shortboard.
Lilly Parker finished fourth and Magnolia Battley placed sixth in Girls 12-and-under.
The CNC also held its first two contests of the season at the Surf City Pier.
Christensen captured wins in the Boys 14-and-under and Menehune Longboard (14-and-under) and added a second-place finish in the Boys 16-and-under in the second contest.
Cottle swept the Open Shortboard and Open Longboard divisions in the first contest.
For more information on the CNC, contact Wes Whitt or Tim Nixon at cnc@surfesa.org.
And check out the Facebook page at ESA/CNC or on the web at cnc.surfesa.org.
Here are results of the contest:
Contest No. 2
Boys 12-U: 1, Reid Piotrowski; 2, Mick Marsh; 3, Tomas Redding.
Boys 14-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Felix Redding; 3, Reid Piotrowski; 4, Mick Marsh.
Boys 16-U: 1, Andrew Coulthard; 2, Nixon Christensen; 3, Joel McEwan; 4, Christian Olsen.
Junior Men 18-U: 1, Emerson Timbers; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Andrew Coulthard.
Men (18-39): 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Shane McEwan; 3, Henry Martin; 4, Cooper Millar.
Legends (40-and-over): 1, Jordan Guy; 2, Gavin McEwan; 3, William Redding; 4, Josh Bradley; 5, Joe Murphy.
Grand Legends (60-and-over: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, Bill Miller; 3, Rick Pifer.
Girls 12-U: 1, Lilly Parker; 2, Finley Crandell; 3, Magnolia Battley.
Girls 14-U: 1, Carson Crandell; 2, Lilly Parker; 3, Sophia Cromartie; 4, Natalie Parker.
Girls 16-U/Junior Women/Women Shortboard: 1, Carson Crandell; 2, Natalie Parker; 3, Sophia Cromartie; 4, Katarina DelCervo.
Junior Women Longboard/Women Longboard/Ladies Longboard: 1, Katarina DelCervo; 2, Sophia Cromartie; 3, Jasa Ellis; 4, Natalie Parker.
Junior Men Longboard/Men Longboard: 1, Colton Ellis; 2, Dakota Cottle; 3, Nixon Christensen.
Menehune Longboard 14-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Natalie Parker; 3, Sophia Cromartie.
Legends Longboard (40-and-over): 1, Josh Bradley; 2, Joe Murphy.
Grand Legends Longboard (60-and-over): 1, Bill Miller; 2, Tim Nixon; 3, Rick Pifer; 4, Wes Whitt.
Open Shortboard: 1, Emerson Timbers; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Rob Codero; 4, Dakota Cottle.
Open Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Josh Bradley; 3, Tim Nixon; 4, Rick Pifer.
Contest No. 1
Push ‘N’ Go: 1, Memphis Christensen.
Boys 12-U: 1, Reid Piotrowski; 2, Benji Godwinn; 3, Tomas Redding; 4, Mick Marsh; 5, Atticus Stark.
Boys 14-U: 1, Felix Redding; 2, Reid Piotrowski; 3, Mick Marsh.
Boys 16-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Andrew Coulthard; 3, Christian Olsen; 4, Cohen Hurloc; 5, Weston Kenner.
Junior Men 18-U: 1, Bodie Jones; 2, Emerson Timbers; 3, Gavin Kerr; 4, Jacob Carroll; 5, Cohen Hurloc; 6, Andrew Coulthard.
Men (18-39): 1, Henry Martin; 2, Dakota Cottle; 3, Colton Ellis; 4, Cooper Millar; 5, Ryan Jacob Dunning; 6, Sutton Dale.
Legends (40-and-over): 1, Jordan Guy; 2, Josh Bradley; 3, Aaron Schwartz.
Grand Legends (60-and-over: 1, Bill Miller; 2, Tim Nixon 3, Rick Pifer.
Girls 12-U Shortboard/Girls 16-U Shortboard: 1, Madeline Marie Plonk; 2, Magnolia Battley; 3, Lilly Parker.
Girls 14-U Shortboard/Junior Women Shortboard/Women Shortboard: 1, Lilly Parker; 2, Madeline Marie Plonk; 3, Lillie Godwin; 4, Magnolia Battley; 5, Katarina DelCervo.
Men Longboard/Legends Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Josh Bradley; 3, Colton Ellis; 4, Aaron Schwartz.
Junior Women Longboard/Women Longboard/Ladies Longboard: 1, Katarina DelCervo; 2, Jasa Ellis.
Menehune Longboard 14-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Luke Jordan; 3, Lillie Godwin; 4, Jasa Ellis.
Junior Men Longboard 18-U: 1, Cohen Hurloc; 2, Nixon Christensen; 3, Elijah Schwartz; 4, Katarina DelCervo.
Grand Legends Longboard (60-and-over): 1, Rick Pifer; 2, Tim Nixon; 3, Bill Miller; 4, Wes Whitt.
Open Shortboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Jordan Guy; 3, Emeson Timbers; 4, Henry Martin; 5, Jacob Carroll.
Open Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Tim Nixon; 3, Colton Ellis; 5, Bill Miller.
