BEAUFORT — Fouls and East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown girls basketball games seem to go hand in hand.
The Mariners captured a 76-54 free-throw contest on Friday night to stay undefeated in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 4-0 record.
East (11-1 overall) went to the line 45 times, hitting 29, while the Panthers (8-2) went 11-for-25. Northside fell to 1-2 in the league with both its losses coming to the Mariners.
“It seems to be a tradition with these two teams,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “I wouldn’t say it was a poorly called game or a dirty game. It was a physical game. It was two teams that wanted to win, two teams that were getting after it.”
Tanzania Locklear took advantage of the foul fest, going 12-for-17 from the charity stripe to establish a new career-high of 38 points. She started slow with just three points in the first quarter, then went for 13 apiece in the next two quarters before putting up nine in the fourth.
She produced the same amount as the other six East players in the scorebook. Sydney Roberson led those six with 14 points, followed by Kenliana Dixon with 11 and Sami Mason eight.
“Just an unbelievable game for her,” Sacoco said. “She probably had 15 or 16 rebounds. And Kendalyn (Dixon), we put her on their best wing player, and she took that assignment and held her to four points. She excelled.”
Mariah Jones entered the game averaging 15.3 points for Northside but struggled with foul trouble and fouled out just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Many more fouled out in last year’s third-round playoff matchup between the teams.
Holding a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Mariners then had six of their eight players on the roster foul out, leaving just two players on the floor for the final 48.7 seconds in a 51-45 loss.
It appeared as if East would be moving on to the regional final with 6:29 to go in the game thanks to a 34-22 lead. From that point on, the visitors shot 32 free throws while the home team shot four.
The Panthers went 14-for-32 in the fourth quarter and ended the night 18-for-51. The Mariners shot 3-for-4 in the fourth and finished the game going 10-for-18. East was called for 35 fouls while Northside had 19.
The teams combined to actually take more free throws in this contest, shooting 70 to 69 in the playoff tilt. The Panthers committed 26 fouls while the Mariners were called for 18.
East went 4-for-12 in the first quarter, 6-for-10 in the second, 8-for-10 in the third and 11-for-13 in the fourth.
Northside shot 3-for-4 in the first, 3-for-9 in the second, 1-for-5 in the third and 4-for-7 in the fourth.
Each team had two players foul out.
Many players were bloodied and bruised after the game with a few limping to the locker rooms.
“I told the girls we’re not practicing this weekend,” Sacoco said. “I told them to ice up and regroup. It was very physical with lots of fouls on both sides.”
East led by six to 10 points for much of the first half, but the Panthers struggled to keep the deficit to single digits in the second half after cutting it to 36-28 with 4:59 left in the third quarter after a 6-0 run. The Mariners then closed the quarter on a 13-7 advantage to comfortably move ahead 49-35.
Northside never got closer than 12 points in the fourth, trailing 58-46 with 4:43 to go before East scored nine straight.
“I don’t think the score was indicative of how close it was,” Sacoco said. “I think they are a tough team, and they have some good players. Offensively, defensively, I thought we played a good all-around game.”
Shyanne Buck led the Panthers with 21 points, followed by Paige Sawyer with 15.
The Mariners will be away from home for much of the final three weeks of the regular season, traveling to Jones Senior (1-9, 1-3) on Tuesday and then visiting Pamlico (7-5, 3-0) on Friday. Four of their last six regular season games will be on the road.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside........................... 9 13 13 19 - 54
East Carteret.................... 15 17 17 27 - 76
NORTHSIDE (54) – Buck 21, Sawyer 15, Cahoon 9, Jordan 5, Jones 4.
EAST CARTERET (76) – Locklear 38, Roberson 14, Kenl. Dixon 11, Mason 8, Grady 3, Kend. Dixon 1, Shelton 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.