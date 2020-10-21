MOREHEAD CITY — The Royal Blue team rode the right arm of Brandon Conway to its fifth win of the Big Rock Fall Baseball League season.
Conway struck out 11 batters in a complete game effort on Monday while giving up just two walks and three hits in a 3-0 win over Orange.
“He was ready when he walked in the gate,” Royal Blue coach Robby Lasater said after watching his team improve to 5-2. “He really wanted to pitch. Mentally, he was ready, and he said he felt good physically.”
Orange fell to 0-5 with the loss.
Conway faced the minimum number of batters in five of the seven innings and had multiple strikeouts in four innings.
“His slider was working tonight, and that is the first time its looked that good this fall,” Lasater said.
Conway allowed a runner to reach second base just twice in the contest, including in the bottom of the seventh when Orange had a runner on second with no outs. The Royal Blue righty then hunkered down and struck out the next three batters.
“I was scared we were going to have to pull him there at the end, but he did a good job of battling to the end,” Lasater said.
Royal Blue was stellar in the field thanks to Conway’s fantastic effort, and though the team managed just five hits at the plate, those mattered.
“That was a really well-played game,” Lasater said. “We played good defense, Brandon pitched his rear end off, and we hit it well. I thought we were going to score a lot more runs based on how we were hitting. We were hitting the ball hard. We barreled up on the ball. We just hit it right to them.”
Conway received all the run support he needed in the second inning when Josh Mason scored from second on a Sam Hamlin base knock. Mason scored again in the fourth on a Hamlin hit and then scored in the fifth on an errant throw.
Due to an injured left wrist, Mason hasn’t been able to bat this season, but he’s has been used as a pitcher and base runner.
“He doesn’t get to hit, so he gets excited when he gets out there,” Lasater said.
Gage Bohmuller tallied two hits for the Royal Blue, and Matthew Lasater had one.
Andrew Frazier, Damon McAanallen and Hunter Mason each registered a hit for Orange.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Orange…….000 000 0 - 0 3 2
R. Blue….…010 110 x - 3 5 0
WP – Conway
LP – Garner
Orange leading hitters: Frazier 1-3; McAnallan 1-1; Mason 1-1.
R. Blue leading hitters: Hamlin 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bohmuller 2-3; Lasater 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.