MOREHEAD CITY — After Memorial Day, West coach Daniel Barrow believed his team was ahead of schedule.
Now, with the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror and in the midst of the first of two state-mandated dead periods, he knows it for a fact.
“I think we’re as far along as a team right now that we ever have been at this point,” Barrow said. “We have a lot of guys with experience, and we’re going four days a week instead of three.”
The team has already put 12 practices in the books and has eight more to go before the official start of the season on July 31.
“There hasn’t been a day go by where we haven’t gotten some good work in,” Barrow said. “We’ve had a couple bad-weather days, but we’ve been able to use the gym or the hitting facility. We’re past the little things, we’re good on the basics. When we get to August, we’ll be ready for game prep.”
During regular workouts, the program has been averaging around 60 in attendance for the two-hour morning sessions. In addition to the experienced class of players, Barrow has been pleased with what he’s seeing from the younger crowd.
“I really like our freshman class,” he said. “I know it’s early, but we’ve had some good young guys come out, and they have a good work ethic and some ability we’ve seen flash on the football field.”
The Patriots have been busy off the practice field as well. During the first week of the summer, they competed in a 7-on-7 event at N.C. State. Then, last week, they traveled to Goldsboro for a 7-on-7 event that included competitions against Wilson Prep, New Bern, Kinston, Rosewood and North Lenoir.
“We got to see teams we don’t typically get to see,” Barrow said. “I thought we did really well at both places. Anytime we’ve been in competition this summer, been happy with what we’ve seen.”
West also had a 7-on-7 event scheduled for the second week of summer, one that was preceded by a camp led by college players running through positional drills with prep players from East Carteret, Swansboro, Pamlico County and West, but the competition was rained out after the camp.
The school will also take part in an overnight team camp at UNC Pembroke on July 24-26 with six other schools in attendance.
“It’s going to be three days of just being focused on football,” Barrow said. “That will be a massive step in the right direction. We’ll get to bond as a team and focus on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.