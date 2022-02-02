HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan girls basketball team captured its third win of the season on Friday.
The Cougars (3-10 overall) defeated Dixon 36-24 on the road to snap a four-game skid. Their last victory was also over the Bulldogs (2-14) by the same score on Jan. 7.
The win moved the Cougars to 2-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference. Dixon dropped to 0-6 with the loss.
Croatan’s defense was stout in the win, holding Dixon to zero points in the second quarter after the Bulldogs led 9-4 heading into the period. The Cougars led 13-9 at halftime and outscored the home team 23-15 in the second half.
Caroline McAloon scored a season-high 11 points to lead her team. She shot 5-of-11 from the floor and also racked up six rebounds. Ginger Hayden tallied nine points and 10 rebounds, while Madi Rogers had six points and four boards.
In the boys game, Croatan battled hard after falling behind 21-4 in the first quarter with their big quarter coming in the third when they outscored the Bulldogs 23-9. But it wasn’t enough to keep the Cougars from dropping to 1-14 overall and 1-5 in the conference. Dixon moved to 5-14 overall and 1-5 in the conference with the win.
