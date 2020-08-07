PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway is on tap to roar back in action Saturday night, Aug. 8 with the Moore’s Old-Tyme Barbeque Chicken & Seafood Summer Jam which will be headlined by Super Trucks and Mini-Stocks.
The Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Super Truck Series again pays $1,500 to win in its second race of the season. The trucks raced at the speedway July 25 with Jody Measamer scoring the victory over Willie Grainer and remaining undefeated at BWCCS.
This week, he looks for his fourth Super Truck win and fifth overall win at the track while again being chased by drivers like Grainger, Chris Burns and others. Along with the $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start purse, Super Trucks competing in the race will also get five free gallons of fuel.
The Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-Stock Showdown pays $800 to win, a substantial increase from the regular purse for the division. The Mini-Stocks have been in action once in 2020 with Travis Miller scoring the win over James Horner. This week, Miller and Horner look to continue their strong season against drivers like 2019 Most Popular Driver winner Kris Hetu and two-time track champion Stephen Sanders, as well as former U-CAR competitors Andrew Jackson and Neil Mason.
The Mini-Stocks are one of two four-cylinder classes set to be in action Saturday night.
The U-CAR division, which has been dominated recently by Andrew Jackson, but as he moves to Mini-Stocks, Steve Sullivan is looking to dominate. Meanwhile, Abby Jolly, Curtis Lanier and Joe Lanier are all chasing their first Carteret County Speedway wins and have been strong in recent weeks.
The Bombers division, a new, startup class at the track, was set to be in action. The division is designed to be an affordable class with strictly stock rules in place – much like the rules that would exist for cars competing in demolition derby races. Any car, minus convertibles, can compete in the Bomber division. The rules are available on the speedway website.
Champ Karts, Mini Cups and Jr. Mini Cups were also set for action. Sean Wales was the most recent winner in the Champ Kart class. Aiden Hetu has won both Mini Cup races this season and is looking for a three-peat. The Jr. Mini Cup division has seen two winners, rookie Carsyn Gillikin and Scotty Benford. Benford has since moved up to Legends competition, and Gillikin was gearing to fend off 2019 division champion Caleb Braswell, among others.
The green flag for the event drops at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are available at the gate on race day, are $15 for adults while kids 10 and under get in free.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
