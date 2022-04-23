Cece Johnson, seated center, will continue her track and field career at UNC Wilmington. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated: father Willie Johnson Jr. and mother Lasheca Johnson; standing: East Carteret coach B.J. Frazier, personal trainer Grant Kelley, Beaufort Boys and Girls Club Director Sedricka Courman, grandfather Willie Johnson Sr., grandmother Vivian Johnson and East assistant coach Jason Shelton. (Contributed photo)