BEAUFORT — Cece Johnson had one prerequisite for her college choice: she wanted to go in as a junior.
The East Carteret track and field standout has earned more than 70 credits thanks to MaST (Marine Science and Technologies High School). The cooperative innovative school, located on the campus of Carteret Community College, allows students to pursue their high school degree and an associate degree.
UNC Wilmington was ready to accept those credits and provide athletic and academic scholarships.
“I worked really, really hard for those credits, so it was important to me,” said Johnson, who also considered Western Carolina. “(Assistant) coach (Donald) Thomas said I was a student-athlete and not just an athlete, and that was really important to me. He was one of the only coaches to sit down with an athletic advisor and see if my credits would transfer. He knew what my priorities are.”
The state champion long jumper’s time in high school has been dominated by hard work.
There was a time when she worked out at the Sports Center at 6 a.m. with personal trainer Grant Kelley, would juggle jobs at Island Proper and Bed Bath & Beyond, practiced in the afternoon at East Carteret, trained with former East Principal Ralph Holloway, all while pursuing high school and associate degrees.
“She’s unique,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “It’s rare to see work ethic like that, but it’s paid off. I’m proud of her. She is awesome. She took her high school career by the horns and rode it up the mountain.”
If all of that wasn’t enough, Johnson, who sports a 4.1 GPA, also volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and was named the 2022 Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains Youth of the Year.
She is a member of three honor societies at Carteret Community College and also serves as president of Sigma Delta Kappa English honor society.
Last summer, she participated in the 2021 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Fleischer Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholars Program at Fayetteville State University and 2021 National Youth Leadership Forum as a Law & Crime Scene Investigation participant in Washington, D.C.
“She is on top of her game,” Frazier said. “She is very impressive. She has racked up the scholarships.”
Among scholarships from UNCW, the Boys and Girls Club and others, Johnson has a full ride. She plans on majoring in criminology and hopes to attain a master’s degree by the time her eligibility is done.
“I want to be a criminal profiler,” she said.
Her academic talents and numerous other pursuits had her at one time wondering if she would continue with track and field in college.
“I feel like if I didn’t do it, I would regret it,” she said. “If I chose to do it, and it is too overwhelming, at least I would have tried it. If I have a change of heart, at least I had a good run.”
Her run in high school has been stellar.
As a junior, she earned four medals at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship, added four more at the 1A regional and then grabbed two more at the 1A state meet.
Johnson won the long jump at the state meet with an 18-foot leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place state finisher.
She took bronze in the triple jump with a 34-10 leap.
She also posted two more top-10 finishes, taking sixth in the 200 meters in 26.36 seconds and ninth in the 100 meters in 12.88.
Her freshman season saw her make a mark on the program right from the start as she joined Breah Taylor, Andralyn Livingston and Makayla Brazelton to win the 400-meter relay in 49.88 seconds at the state meet. The quartet nearly added a silver in the 800-meter relay with a 1:46.82 finish.
“I didn’t even expect to qualify for events at states,” she said. “I always take it one meet at a time, so I was really surprised by that.”
Johnson helped East capture a regional title and state runner-up finish.
The Mariners had their sights set on a state championship in her sophomore season after falling short by just two points the previous year, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season.
This spring she is ranked No. 1 in the 2A division in the triple jump and No. 2 in the long jump.
“I think I definitely have the drive to succeed,” she said. “I’ve been jumping really well. I’ve scratched on 19 (feet) four times, so I’m trying to make it count. I’m getting there. I’m right there. I know I can do it. I just want to do better than what I have done. It is good to win, but I like to progress. As long as I’m progressing, I’m happy.”
