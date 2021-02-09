FAYETTEVILLE — The West Carteret boys swim team placed second among 20 teams on Saturday in the 3A east regional.
The Patriots tallied 77 points to pull away from a J.H. Rose team with 59 and rail only Topsail with 102.
“Once this young men’s team sets their sights on something, there is no stopping them,” West coach Taylor Wilson said. “To have five kids competing in the state meet is something I couldn’t be more proud of. Only the top-three finishers from each region make it to the state meet, so it’s a big deal.”
The girls team tied for fourth with South Brunswick with each team posting 29 points. D.H. Conley won the meet with 151, followed by J.H. Rose with 121 and New Hanover 38.
“The girls held third place for the majority of the meet, and it came down to the very last relay and we got bumped to fourth,” Wilson said.
Briggs Cloutier won the boys 50-yard freestyle in 22:17 seconds and also took first in the 100 freestyle in 49.15.
He teamed with Chase Morrow, Cooper Law and Cameron Johnson to take second in the 400 freestyle in 3:33 and teamed with Kai Taylor, Morrow and Johnson to finish third in the 200 medley in 1:48.
Johnson, a freshman, added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 55.11 and took sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.
“To have a freshman competing at the state meet in an individual event is also impressive,” Wilson said. “These boys got a taste of what winning as a team feels like, and they are already talking about next season and working toward that top spot.”
Morrow, the lone senior on the team, ended up in eighth place in the 100 freestyle in 55.24. He joined Braxton Morris, Colton Ellis and Law to take fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:39.
Kai Taylor finished third in the 200 medley in 2:20 and added a seventh-place spot in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.
Morris placed seventh in the 200 medley in 2:32, and Law ended up seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.
The girls team brought home three top-four finishes.
Stella Higgs took fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:14, and Ashlyn Lewis placed fourth in the 50 freestyle in 26.66. Lewis also claimed fifth place in the 100 freestyle in 58.50.
Those two teamed up with Ryan Knowles and Kenley Riley to claim fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:05. Higgs, Lewis, Knowles and Riley took seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.
Knowles also timed in at 1:09 in the 100 backstroke to finish eighth.
“We had the meet of a lifetime,” Wilson said. “No matter what the scoreboard said, I would have been so incredibly proud of these young men and women. These kids swam their hearts out and showed extraordinary sportsmanship. They built each other up, and many got personal best times.”
