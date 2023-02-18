SWANSBORO — The 3A Coastal Conference Boys Tournament final was held at Swansboro on Friday with the Pirates beating White Oak 46-43.
The Vikings (20-5 overall) will still enter the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday as the conference’s top seed after winning the regular season championship.
Swansboro (20-4), which lost to White Oak twice in the regular season, tied with West Carteret for second place in the conference at 7-3. The Pirates beat the Patriots 89-68 in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Seedings for the state playoffs will be released Saturday night.
