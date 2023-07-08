The Broad Creek Middle School boys basketball team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship for the first time in 17 years. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Tyler Fahy, Lucas Plourde, Carter Boal, Connor Sampson, Jasper Matthews; middle row: Zachariah Guerrero, Brody Klatt, Porter Beasley, Hayden Link, Daniel Aviles, William Glenn; back row: coach Colleen Whilldin, Jack Ghormley, Joseph Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, Kannon McBride, Gavin Zheng and coach Chris Murray. (Contributed photo)