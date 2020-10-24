MOREHEAD CITY — The Red team put together its best performance of the season in the Wednesday nightcap with a 10-2 win over the Black team.
Red (3-3-2) is on the upswing, having won three games and tied twice after starting the Big Rock Fall Baseball League season with three straight losses.
“I knew we had a good team, but we started off really slow,” Red coach Dalton Knight said. “We’ve definitely been progressing, and now we’re playing good baseball.”
The Black team dropped its first game of the year, falling to 3-1, and looked nothing like the squad that took the field in the three previous games. The squad was playing its first game in two weeks after a 10-day quarantine following a player testing positive and then negative for the coronavirus.
“We were extremely rusty,” Black coach Jimmy Paylor said. “Pitchers didn’t throw strikes, infielders had some errors. At the plate, we took too many pitches. We were just a step behind and took one on the chin.”
Reds shined in just about every facet, out-hitting its opponent 7-2 and receiving fine efforts on the mound.
Holding a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, the Red squad scored three runs to put the game away.
“We’ve cut our swings down. We’re not trying to hit balls out of the park,” Knight said. “We’re just trying to put the ball in play, and that has worked out well for us.”
Jaxon Ellinsworth drove home Blaine Norris to start scoring in the fourth. Norris shined offensively, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs. Jackson Sproul then scored on a balk, and Ellingsworth tapped the plate on a Colton Sullivan slap single to right field.
“That was awesome,” Knight said. “We played a very good game. That is the best we’ve looked. We had good at-bats, good pitching. It was all there. I think playing every Monday and Wednesday for this long has helped.”
Sam Hoy got the start and the win, surrendering two runs (none earned) on two hits in three innings, striking out four and walking two. Jarrett Hall was lights out in two shutout innings of relief, striking out six and walking two.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Red ….........111 34x x - 10 7 2
Black…....…..002 00x x - 2 2 3
WP – Hoy
LP – Register
Red leading hitters: Norris 3-4 (2B), RBI, 3 runs; Ellingsworth 1-2, RBI, run; Sullivan 1-2, RBI; Sproul 1-3, RBI, 3 runs; Gillikin 1-1, run.
Black leading hitters: B. Bellamy 1-2, RBI; Cushinberry 1-3, run.
