As the school year starts to wind down, one thing about prep sports is becoming clear – fans are tired of wearing masks.
Mask fatigue is at an all-time high, for myself included. It has been over a year now, and as the weather gets warmer and more and more become vaccinated, those masks just seem superfluous.
That seems to be the consensus at high school sports games, where I’d wager only about 15 percent of attendees are wearing them. I don’t know when it started, I think right after boys soccer ended, but one day fans just said ‘enough is enough’ and ditched them.
I don’t blame the administration members at the schools. They have to wear them as employees of the school, but none of them signed up to be hallway monitors over an issue many people – in particular those of this county – find trivial. I’d expect more policing from them during high-profile games, but for a lot of these quiet softball and girls soccer games, no one really cares.
The state’s latest policy has relaxed the mask rules when outside, but it requires social distancing which is pretty much the antithesis of sports games. Fans sit near each other. It’s part of the experience. It’s not advisable without masks, but it’s going to happen.
So, what’s my point? Well, look at the kids. Watch as they huff and puff up and down the field and around the bases, all with a mask on. Watch as they score goals, make saves, drive in runs and steal bases, all with a mask on.
If they can wear a mask to play sports after wearing one all day in class, why can’t we wear one for a few hours in the bleachers or in our lawn chairs? Is that really so much to ask, considering what they do all day?
I know masks are itchy, uncomfortable and hot. I know that despite the mandate being in place for almost a year, they’re still just not normal. But they’re also not that big of a deal.
I pick up my oldest kid from a communal bus stop with about a dozen other parents. Some wear masks, as the school has asked, and some don’t. No one says anything to those who choose not to. So, why do I wear one? I do it because my 7-year-old had to for the last nine hours, and I can put it on for five minutes out of respect and solidarity for his daily burden.
Can’t we all do the same for our high school student-athletes? If they can do it, can’t we?
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
