Kinston never trailed in an 82-31 win over Croatan in the Vikings' season opener.
Kinston never trailed as Croatan fell to its second East Central opponent in as many days.
The Cougars (0-2) lost to South Lenoir 48-46 Monday.
Jyrah Canady's 3-pointer started the game for Kinston, with the Vikings opening on a 13-4 run. Jeremy Dixon threw down a pair of slams during the run and Kinston hit nine of its first 11 shots to eventually go up 25-14 heading into the second quarter.
Croatan answered, eventually getting the deficit down to 27-20 after a deep 3-pointer from Brent Eilertson with 5:26 remaining. Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Vikings closed the frame out on a 19-0 run to go up 26 at halftime.
Kinston kept up the onslaught, forcing a running clock on a Jeremy Dixon 3-pointer with 3 minutes to go in the third to make it 67-26. The Vikings went up by as many as 51 in the contest.
Croatan next plays Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at East Duplin.
