SWANSBORO — Basketball isn’t a one-man sport, but all eyes at Swansboro High School were on one player Friday.
West Carteret’s Jaxon Ellingsworth towered over the rest of the gym with his 6-7 frame and scored a career-high 37 points to lead his team to a 71-62 win over the Pirates. The junior center dominated at the boards and scored every which way under and around the post, upping his per-game average to 27 points after dropping 17 against Jacksonville on Tuesday.
“I felt good,” Ellingsworth said. “I felt like we played like a team, a lot better than we did (against Jacksonville).”
The Patriots moved to 1-1 with the win. Swansboro dropped to 1-2.
West is looking to get the one guaranteed playoff spot from the 3A Coastal Conference, so a win was necessary following a 57-56 loss to Jacksonville in which it held a late lead.
“We only have three varsity players coming back, and some of the younger guys are seeing the difference in physicality and rebounding,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We still need to do a better job on the boards. Obviously, we have Jaxon and James (Kenon), but we need more rebounding from our guards.”
The game was tight in the first half, with West only holding a 27-26 lead before scoring nine straight. Ellingsworth seven of those points, three from the foul line and four off putbacks, one of which came after his third straight offensive rebound.
“We have the size advantage, so that helps a lot,” Ellingsworth said. “We still need to work on our rebounding and playing as a team.”
Swansboro went into the half down 39-30, able to hang in the game with its hustle and speed on the break but unable to answer the threat down low.
“Credit to (Ellingsworth), he had a great game, and there was not much we could do to stop him,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “My guys were out there battling the best they can.”
Numbers played a crucial role in the win for West. The Patriots were able to utilize a deeper bench and give their key players needed minutes off the floor.
“They’ve got some kids that can play,” Mansfield said. “I think we just had the deeper bench. Everyone is still getting used to playing in the mask, too, which I think affects the play. Right now, we’re learning to play with each other and develop some chemistry. I’m excited about the future.”
The Patriots pulled away to a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held it until the fourth when the Pirates went on a 10-4 run to give the game its final score.
“We didn’t get stuck in traps as much as we probably could have,” McFarland said. “I’m proud of the way my guys battled and made it a nine-point game.”
Both teams shot well at the foul line, West finishing 21-of-25 and Swansboro 20-of-27. Ellingsworth shot 13-of-15, while the Pirates’ Gerren Jones shot 13-of-15.
Rob Cummings also hit double digits in scoring for West with 11 points.
Swansboro’s top scorers were Jones with 23 points, followed by Keeshaun Flanagan with 12 and Isaiah Bromelle 10.
West will host White Oak on Tuesday and travel to Havelock on Friday.
The Pirates will host Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret................. 19 20 19 13-71
Swansboro..................... 18 12 16 16-62
WEST CARTERET (71) – Ellingsworth 37, Cummings 11, Gillikin 7, Graves 7, Montford 5, McBride 3, Kenon 2, Bradley 1.
SWANSBORO (62) – Jones 23, Flanagan 12, Bromelle 10, Moreland 6, George 4, McAllister 3, Hoogendorn 2, Rhodes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.