BEAUFORT — The third matchup between the East Carteret and Pamlico girls basketball teams looked nothing like the second.
The Mariners took the previous 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference contest by 42 points but led by just two early in the third quarter Wednesday night in the league tournament semifinal before pulling away for a 54-37 final.
“Postseason basketball is different,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “I’m glad to escape with a win. Pamlico came out ready to play. They had a good gameplan. They are well-coached, and I think they are almost at full strength right now.”
East, the No. 1 seed thanks to a 10-0 league mark, won its 13th game in a row to move to 21-2 overall.
No. 4 seed Pamlico (3-7 conference) fell to 7-14. The Hurricanes advanced to the semifinal with a 61-50 win over No. 5 Jones Senior (2-16, 2-8 league).
The Mariners won the first regular season matchup with Pamlico 79-58 and took the second 79-37.
“We were missing three or four players when we came down here a few weeks ago, so that made a difference,” Pamlico coach April Rose said. “I guess we played a little more cohesively, but you can’t win ballgames when you turn it over 30 times.”
Rose’s squad was ready for East’s patented press, beating traps down the court and capitalizing with layups. The visitors led 20-18 with 4:36 to go in the second quarter.
“We didn’t get back in transition a few times. We got trapped on the wrong side of the ball a few times,” Sacoco said. “April does a great job with them. They knew what they were going to get from us. They knew to expect the press, and they were well prepared for it.”
Sydney Roberson helped the Mariners take a 28-20 lead at halftime with a pair of three-pointers in the last two minutes of the second quarter.
The Hurricanes responded with the first six points of the third quarter to pull within 28-26 at the 6:34 mark before East finished the frame on a 14-3 run with Roberson hitting two more threes.
“Those were big, big shots,” Sacoco said. “I mean, that gave us a little bit of breathing room.”
Roberson tied her career high with 22 points. Ten of those came in the second quarter.
Tanzania Locklear scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half as her team outscored Pamlico 26-17.
Hailey Grady had eight points, and Kenliana Dixon pitched in with four as only four players scored for the Mariners.
Mya Smith led the Hurricanes with 17 points, including 10 in the first half. Kaylee Smith also reached double digits with 12 points.
The Mariners will next play at 6 p.m. on Friday in the tournament championship game. No. 2 Southside (21-5, 8-2 league) plays No. 3 Northside-Pinetown (17-5, 7-4 league) on Thursday for the right to meet East in the title tilt.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pamlico................................. 8 12 9 8 - 37
East Carteret...................... 12 16 14 12 - 54
PAMLICO (37) – M. Smith 17, K. Smith 12, T. Smith 4, Galvan-Veliz 2, Lamar 2.
EAST CARTERET (54) – Roberson 22, Locklear 20, Grady 8, Dixon 4.
