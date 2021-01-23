OCEAN — Believe it or not, the Croatan boys basketball team is in the conversation for best in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference after Friday.
After finishing no better than fifth place in the eight-team conference since it was formed before the 2017-2018 season, the Cougars (4-2 overall) are sitting in second place after defeating Pender 63-57 at home.
At 4-1 in league play, they sit behind East Carteret (3-0) and ahead of both Heide Trask (3-1) and Pender (3-2), despite having lost 76-54 to Trask on Jan. 15. The Cougars bested Richlands 73-40 on Tuesday. They haven’t started a conference schedule 4-1 or better since the 2011-2012 season.
“We needed this one tonight,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “We’re down some players and the boys stepped up. Some of them played a lot of minutes and they showed a lot of heart. There was a lot of diving for 50-50 balls and a lot of grit. Pender showed that, too. It was a hard-fought game. We were just fortunate to get a few lucky rolls and some makes that helped us win the game.”
The Cougars are still without star forward Andrew Mendolia who was forced to sit out against Trask, Richlands and Pender after an exposure to COVID-19. He will be back in action in the Coastal 8 clash with East at home on Tuesday.
“We’ll heal up from this game and carry some momentum into the in-county rivalry game against East,” Sutton said. “They’re big, they’re athletic, and they’re smart. But I feel like if our boys play and give it everything they’ve got, they control their own destiny.”
East also just defeated Pender 61-48 on Wednesday, but the Patriots were without star forward Caleb Bishop. The senior was on the floor Friday at Croatan and finished with 12 points.
Both teams were slow on the offensive draw, combining for just 15 points in the first quarter. Croatan settled into the game in the second quarter, going on a 10-3 run with six points from Dustin Hayden, two from Jack Riley and two from Eric Nutz.
The game remained tight until the fourth quarter when Croatan took its definitive lead on a Jaxon Hall layup with 4:40 to go in the game. His bucket put the Cougars up 50-47, a lead they held onto narrowly until Brent Eilertson sank one of his three treys on the night with 2:10 on the clock to give his team a 57-51 advantage. Eilertson had 13 points in the game.
“Brent is young and he stepped up tonight,” Sutton said. “It was a team effort all the way around. I thought Jaxon Hall played a great game, Eric Nutz was good in the post, too. Ryan Bellamy contributed a lot when he came into the game, and Jack Riley had a great game on the defensive end.”
Pender turned to the free-throw line in hopes of catching up to the Cougars. Hayden was the priority on the inbound passes and was fouled three times en route to six foul shots to carry his team to a strong finish. The senior guard had a game-high 21 points in the contest.
Croatan’s size played a role in the game, although not at first. Pender was strong on the boards until the home team adjusted down low with forwards Nutz (6 feet, 5 inches), Ryan Bellamy (6-3), Greg Sharafinski (6-3), Owen Bellamy (6-2) and Hall (6-1), and guards Riley and Eilertson flying around the court for offensive and defensive rebounds.
“Our guys adjusted well to what they were doing,” Sutton said.
“Pender is athletic. They can jump through the roof. Our guys worked hard on boxing them out, and I think our players dominated the boards in the second half. That was probably the difference in the ball game.”
Nutz scored nine points in the game, Ryan Bellamy added seven points and Hall six.
Josef Fullwood led Pender in scoring with 17 points, followed by 12 apiece from Timothy Randolph and Bishop. Jaxon Teachey had eight points.
After the Cougars’ home battle with East on Tuesday, they will travel to nonconference foe Jones Senior on Wednesday and host a Coastal 8 clash with Dixon on Friday.
Pender will face East a second time on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pender.................................... 9 18 15 15 - 57
Croatan................................... 6 20 16 21 - 63
PENDER (57) – Fullwood 17, Bishop 12, Randolph 12, Teachey 8, Brown 6.
CROATAN (63) – Hayden 21, Eilertson 13, Nutz 9, R. Bellamy 7, Hall 6, Riley 4, O. Bellamy 3.
