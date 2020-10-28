MOREHEAD CITY — Marlin Blue team is king of the close ones. Nine runs have decided the squad’s eight games.
The tight affairs continued Monday night with Marlin Blue toughing out an ugly 6-5 win over Royal Blue in six innings – the game was cut an inning short due to the two-hour limit rule.
“We have a penchant for playing close games, what can I say?” Marlin Blue team coach Buddy Bengel said. “We try to play good defense, try to pitch well.”
Marlin Blue (4-2-2) has gone five games without a loss, putting up a 3-0-2 record in that time. The team has posted a 2-1 mark against Royal Blue this season with those three contests decided by six runs. Three runs have decided their other five games.
Royal Blue (5-3) started the season 3-1 but has since gone 2-2 with two losses coming to Marlin Blue by one run apiece. They struggled mightily on Monday, committing four errors.
“We played terrible,” Royal Blue coach Robby Lasater said. “We pitched terrible. They didn’t get a lot of hits. We walked a bunch. We had passed balls. I’m not sure they earned a run. I’m not sure we earned a run.”
Marlin Blue took advantage of two errors and a passed ball to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The sloppy play continued in the bottom of the inning when Matthew Lasater moved to third on a passed ball after hitting a double. He then scored on an Adam McIntosh sacrifice fly.
Marlin Blue scored on an error in the second to make it 3-1 and Royal Blue exploded for four runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead with the first run coming on an error and the next three coming on three wild pitches.
“We had a few miscues here and there,” Bengel said. “These games usually come down to which teams can limit those miscues and not get hurt too badly by them.”
Marlin Blue responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to go ahead for good at 6-5, thanks to three wild pitches and an error as Ryland Howell, Mason Rose and Landon Millis crossed the plate.
“The kids battled back after giving up that four-spot in the fifth,” Bengel said. “The guys did a good job. We got aggressive on the bases, had some timely hits. We could have done better in a few areas of the game. We struggled some, but we were able to come back and change the ballgame.”
Rose closed the book on Royal Blue in the bottom of the sixth, striking out two and giving up one hit in a scoreless frame.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
M. Blue…....210 030 0 - 6 5 1
R. Blue……..100 400 0 - 5 5 4
WP – DeLuzio
LP – Arbegast
M. Blue leading hitters: Newman 1-3, RBI; Millis 1-3, 2 runs; McLeod 1-3, run; Wallace 1-1; Rose 1-4, 2 RBIs.
R. Blue leading hitters: Lasater 3-3 (2B), run; Bohmuller 1-2, run; Willis 1-3 (2B).
