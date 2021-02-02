From time to time, I get asked “What kind of fish is this, Doc?”
Some less-than-frequent visitors include Atlantic bumpers, palometa, red hake (slicks), banded drum, and yes, even from the south, an occasional snook or bonefish, easily confused with our local sea mullet. Not in this list and batter table fare is the tautog, aka blackfish or just ’tog for short.
I remember as a junior angler fishing the wilds of Long Island Sound for ’togs with my dad. We fished hard structure, used green crabs, a sharp stout hook and stout fishing rods and reels for these munchers and crunchers. Being Ms & Cs, I put them gastronomically in the same category with black drum and sheepshead, munching and crunching on gastropods, mollusks and variety of crustaceans.
These fish are most normally a more “northern” species from New England to their southern range her in the Old North State. That being the case, they are not a heavily targeted species but begin to show in nearshore and inshore waters, mostly from October into February or early March. These are a slow-growing fish, reaching only 11 inches after their first 3 years and may push 20 pounds in 20 to 30 years. Here in North Carolina, typical fish weigh from 2 to 6 pounds.
Bait? Well, it’s difficult to get crabs for bait this time of year, so shrimp is a typical bait, and if you were judicious and froze some blanched sand fleas when they were plentiful in the summer, you would have a good crunchy alternative to shrimp. For ’tog rigs, you don’t have to get fancy. You just need some small, strong hooks with either a Carolina type rig or a more traditional type bottom rig with a single hook. You’ll need 30- to 50-pound test terminal tackle with small hooks, probably No. 6 or maybe a No. 4. The circle hooks that some of the companies are making, in the heavier versions like Gamakatsu, also work really well.
Getting the tautog to bite is one thing, hooking them is yet another problem, just like sheepshead, which often by the time you try to set the hook, it’s already too late. They’re gone, and so is your bait. Here is one friend’s tried and true method of hooking the ’tog. He lowers the bait down and twitches it from time to time with crunchy crabby baits and uses the three-tap approach to hooking them. When they first bite, you first feel two light taps. Supposedly, they are crushing the shells and spitting out the shelly debris. Then on the third tap, they eat the bait, so now is the time to set the hook when you feel that third tap. When using shrimp or squid, my friend sets the hook during the first two taps.
So where to find the ’tog hot-spots here in North Carolina? Since these are hard-structure-oriented fish, the best spot locally is naturally the Cape Lookout rock jetty. They are right around the base of it. I’m sure some trout anglers catch them on the jetty rocks each fall and winter.
Other hot spots include the Fort Macon rock jetty at the state park, the rock jetty off Radio Island that goes into the Beaufort Channel, the rock pile off the Barge Wreck (just west of Cape Lookout) and some of the nearshore artificial reefs such as like AR 315 and 320 where you might fish the flounder domes and concrete pipes. They are also on the rock ledges out of Bogue Inlet, Keypost Rocks, 45-Minute Rock, Station Rock and Lost Rock. Yes, they are right on the ledges. I have also heard of some caught inside at the Emerald Isle bridge and rocky areas along the Intracoastal Waterway in Cedar Point.
Finally, remember these fish are indeed good eats, some of the best with sweet, white, flakey meat, some of the best. Just fillet and skin them, and you have some pretty fish meat. The state record is 19 pounds caught off Oregon Inlet in 1992.
With as crummy a weather week we had this past week (and looks like this week too), reliable fishing data has been (and will be) somewhere between slim and none to come by.
But from the ridiculous to the sublime, there were still some giant bluefin tuna being weighed in, and the diminutive shad are working their way up their natal spawning rivers. I hope to have a rundown on the shad fishing next week, particularly in the Neuse and Tar River basins. They are here!
There are still fish, drum and sheepshead at Cape Lookout to be had if the weather calms down a bit, and there are sea mullet in the Beaufort Inlet area, especially around 14 Buoy. Go get ’em with Sam’s Gitter rigs and shrimp. The New River still has trout, and there are schools of reds behind the barrier islands and in the surf at Lookout. This is the time of year where there should be fish in the Shackleford Banks surf and the Bear surf. Personally, I’ve unsuccessfully worked some of the local Highway 24 creeks and guess what…no bait, no birds, no fish, I guess no problem! All I got was WET on Sunday morning.
So, this week, we get to Groundhog Day, and I’m firing up my Punxsutawney Phil and Sir Walter Wally haikus to summarize our rodentia-weather prognostications.
