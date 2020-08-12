North Carolina High School Athletic Association cuts high school football to 7-game season, starting in Feb., basketball cut to 14-game season beginning in Jan.
The NCHSAA commissioner announces amended schedule for fall sports: cross country and volleyball practice begins Nov. 4, football first practice on Feb 8, first games on/after Feb. 26th.
