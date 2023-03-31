The 3A Coastal Conference is quite the juggernaut this season.
That’s the word on the street anyway.
We’ve already seen it on the softball field, where two teams rank in the top five of the 3A east and four in the top 20.
Richlands ranks No. 1 in the division and Swansboro is No. 5. West Carteret is ranked No. 16 and Dixon No. 20.
On the soccer pitch, four teams are ranked in the top 15 of the division, with West at No. 7, Dixon at No. 9, Richlands at No. 13 and Swansboro at No. 15.
On the baseball diamond, West is ranked No. 8 and recently defeated No. 1 J.H. Rose, now No. 2. Swansboro also recently took down New Hanover, the No. 4 team in the 4A east.
With so many talented teams in the mix, it seems almost certain that a few notable league winning streaks are on the chopping block this spring.
West softball has one of the longest streaks in real trouble, stuck in a conference that includes two of the best teams in the state. It already took its first hit of the spring with a 1-0 loss to Richlands on Tuesday.
A one-run loss wasn’t an ideal way to start league play, but it sure as heck doesn’t mean the Patriots aren’t still in the running for their seventh straight conference championship. It’s just a lot less likely.
The West baseball team is looking for its sixth straight conference championship. Last week, I said I wasn’t sure how good the matchup would be against West and Croatan. I still don’t know, especially after the Cougars trounced Swansboro 9-1 on Tuesday.
The two teams have only played one common opponent in East Carteret. West won both its games with an average 11-3 advantage. Croatan won its lone game thus far versus the Mariners 9-2.
Baseball fans get a treat this coming week with a series of sorts between the two teams. West will host the first game on Tuesday and Croatan the second on Thursday. Those two games will likely decide whether or not the Patriots win a sixth conference title or if their 25-game league winning streak finally comes to an end.
Speaking of winning streaks, one already came to an end at Croatan, where the girls soccer team’s run of 40 straight conference games without a loss ended on March 21 with a 4-0 loss to Dixon.
However, the Cougars defeated Swansboro 3-2 on Tuesday. After a win like that, the prospect of winning a fourth straight conference title isn’t entirely off the table.
On the flip side, the West Carteret girls soccer team hasn’t won a conference title since 2017, a four-season drought that could very well end this season.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
