OCRACOKE — A trip on the Cedar Island ferry did the Croatan boys basketball team’s offense some good on Friday.
The Cougars reached a season high for points with a 75-26 win over the Dolphins (2-5). They snapped a two-game skid with the victory and improved to 4-3 overall.
Croatan led 48-19 at halftime, and its defense got better with each quarter. It gave up 14 points in the first quarter, five apiece in the second and third and just two in the fourth.
Three players reached double-scoring figures as the offense hit a whopping 58 percent of its shots. Trey Jones led the way with 23 points, while Luke Green and Jaden Hilliard scored 13 apiece.
Green was the most efficient scorer of the night, going 6-for-7 from the floor. Hilliard went 3-for-6 from the three-point line, and Jones shot 4-for-4 from the foul line.
Green was close to recording a double-double with nine rebounds. Jackson Wilson and Seth Boyette pulled down six boards apiece, and Jadon Davidson dished six assists. Hilliard tallied four assists and four steals.
Croatan started out the week with a trip to Spring Creek (1-4) on Monday and will play two more, first at home against Southside (1-5) on Thursday and then at Northside-Pinetown (4-3) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan.............................. 23 25 19 8 - 75
Ocracoke............................ 14 5 5 2 - 26
CROATAN (75) – Jones 23, Green 13, Hilliard 13, Boyette 6, Davidson 6, Martin 6, Wilson 4, Lewis 2, Woody 2.
OCRACOKE (26) – Not available.
