MOREHEAD CITY — There were no long talks in the West Carteret girls basketball locker room after the game on Tuesday.
Nothing needed to be said after the Patriots walloped White Oak 55-30. They led 25-8 at halftime as they cruised over the 0-11 Vikings to move to 4-8 overall and 1-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
After two games, West is tied for third in the conference as it seeks to hit the repeat button on last year’s title.
The Patriots lost to Croatan 37-35 this past Friday and is poised to host the other 2-0 team, Swansboro (6-4 overall), this coming Friday.
With so much parity in the league – its top five teams are only separated by three games – head coach Lindsey Howell is biding her time with eight more conference games and a young roster still in development.
“I know I’ve said it before…we’re such a young team,” she said. “We have one senior and one junior. So, we’re still working on building their mental game, getting them to focus on situational play. They’re still going to make some mistakes, but we’re being patient.”
The sole junior, Teiona Frazier, led the team in scoring with 19 points. Sam Huber also scored 13 and Skyler Setzer 10.
Huber posted a double-double with 11 steals on top of five rebounds and three assists, and Setzer tallied five rebounds and six steals. Ella Graham led the team in rebounds with 11, plus a block.
Eight Patriots scored in the game, and the offense shot 5-for-9 from the foul line.
Howell also saw a solidarity from her players that she hopes to see more of going forward, noting that they’re at their best when they’re playing together.
“That’s what we want to see,” Howell said. “We fall apart when we stop playing with each other. We’re not the kind of team that can rely on one player. It has to be everyone.”
White Oak’s top scorers were Denniyah Tanner with 12 points and Zamarah Rawls with nine.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
White Oak................................. 2 6 6 16 - 30
West Carteret........................ 10 15 16 14 - 55
WHITE OAK (30) – Tanner 12, Rawls 9, Avila 6, Hicks 3.
WEST CARTERET (55) – Frazier 19, S. Huber 13, Setzer 10, Salter 4, Snyder 4, Giossi 2, Holmes 2, Graham 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.