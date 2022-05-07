CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan boys tennis team’s undefeated season came to an end in the second round of the 3A dual playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Cougars (14-1) beat No. 15 Northwood (8-6) by a 5-4 score in the first round and then fell 7-2 in the second round to No. 2 seed Carrboro (16-2).
The Jaguars have eliminated the Cougars in five of their last nine trips to the state playoffs.
East Carteret also fell in the second round of the dual-team postseason 9-0 to Washington (16-0) in the 2A bracket.
The No. 11 seed Mariners (3-6) got by No. 6 seed Whiteville (5-4) to the tune of 6-3 in the first round.
