OCEAN — Croatan second-year boys basketball coach Will Sutton doesn’t want last season to be a flash in the pan for the program.
He led the Cougars to their first winning season since 2012-2013 last winter, finishing 8-5 overall and placing third in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with an 8-4 record. However, the program graduated six of its top seven scorers and matching that same upward trajectory will be a challenge with new personnel.
“We’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Sutton said, “but we have some young guys willing to step up. They’ve been in the system for a little while, so they know what to expect.”
The cupboard isn’t completely bare, particularly with third-highest scorer Brent Eilertson back in the lineup. The senior averaged 9.6 points and 1.3 rebounds last year and looks to be improved this season.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason,” Sutton said. “He’s ready. He’s been a tremendous captain for the team, too, a really good role model for the other guys.”
Also returning is senior Owen Bellamy, who averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
The rest of the 13-player varsity lineup will be mostly comprised of new faces. Sutton hasn’t settled on a starting lineup yet, but those in the mix will be seniors Andrew McLain, who didn’t play as a junior, Quincy Doneghy, the leading scorer for the jayvee team as a freshman and sophomore but who didn’t play last year, junior transfer from West Carteret Jacob Graybill, and sophomores Max Cardona and Luke Green, last season’s jayvee leading scorer.
“We’re going to be young and diverse,” Sutton said. “We’re really looking at growing as a team.”
The group that graduated was a strong one, highlighted by Dustin Hayden who averaged 12.1 points per game and Andrew Mendolia who averaged 12 points and 2.8 rebounds.
One big difference between last season and this season is the natural chemistry afforded a large senior class who had played together for years.
“Those boys had been together for a long time, so they played well together,” Sutton said. “This year, we have a lot of guys who have never played together before. We have some sophomores and some transfers. They’re working hard right now, seeing what each other can do and how they can mesh.”
Another key difference between last season and this one is the lack of COVID-19 pandemic protocols when it comes to social distancing, masks and spectator caps.
“It’s good to have fans back and everything,” Sutton said. “Players work hard all year round, and it’s good for them to show off.”
Sutton has given his team a big challenge this season with a nonconference schedule stacked with tough opponents like Kinston, Pamlico County, East Duplin and Washington.
“We scheduled a pretty tough schedule this year, one of the toughest nonconference schedules I’ve seen,” Sutton said. “That’s going to prepare us in the long run.”
Sutton’s goal is to keep the program on the up, to “turn heads” in the eastern part of the state.
“We want to establish Croatan basketball, keep the culture from last year going into the future,” he said. “We’re going to go battle every night, take all the charges and go for every loose ball. These guys know we want them to take good shots and be effective, play fast but not out of control, play smart and not turn the ball over.”
As far as the conference goes, Croatan made the jump from the 2A classification to 3A, joining the 3A Coastal Conference with West Carteret, White Oak, Swansboro, Dixon and Richlands. The Patriots are the frontrunner after winning their third straight title last season, but Sutton is confident his guys can make moves in the new league.
“I think we can control our own destiny,” he said. “If we show up and play good basketball, play within our means and trust each other, play with intensity on defense, get out and run the court, I think we’ll be successful.”
This season, Sutton will be assisted by jayvee head coach Vic England, Scott McBride and Jim Stephens.
The Cougars will open their season Monday with a home contest against South Lenoir. They’ll follow that game with three straight on the road, at East Duplin on Nov. 30, at Pamlico on Dec. 1 and at Washington on Dec. 3.
