OCEAN — The target on the back of the Croatan boys soccer program may have gotten smaller this offseason, but it’s not gone entirely.
How could it when the Cougars are coming off their second straight season with 18 wins? The team fell in penalty kicks in the fourth round of last fall’s 3A state playoffs, but it also went undefeated in the conference for a second straight year despite realignment from 2A to 3A and a new league.
Head coach Paul Slater knows the reputation his program has built – the Cougars are 76-24-4 (.750) over the last five years – but he also acknowledged the change in optics from coming off a 2A state championship in spring 2021 to a fourth-round exit in the fall.
“The year after we won, there was definitely a huge target on our backs,” Slater said. “When we’d warm up jamborees, you could see them looking and hear them talking. I don’t think it will be quite like that this year, but I think we’re still a pretty good team. Our goal will be the same, to win a state championship.”
The 16-year head coach is reloading this year, bringing back a small handful of starters after the program said goodbye to nine seniors in the offseason.
“We’re going to miss them,” Slater said. “They had an awesome impact on the program during their time. They were good players and good people, everything you look for when you have a program like this.”
All three of the top scorers from last season are gone, including Eli Simonette who finished with 16 goals and 11 assists, Alex Amato who had 16 goals and 15 assists and Garrett Boucher who tallied 10 goals and six assists. Boucher was a two-time News-Times Player of the Year.
The top returning scorer is senior Danny Metcalf, a 2020-2021 all-state selection who finished last season with nine goals and eight assists. Jack Melton is also back after slotting four goals as a freshman last year.
Slater noted the role youth will play with this year’s team, as players like sophomores Ryan Berger and Melton take a more central role.
“Both of those guys started as freshmen, and they’ll have an opportunity to play a larger role as sophomores,” Slater said. “We also have some juniors who didn’t play much the last two years but should be able to come in and contribute right away.”
Slater predicts the strength of this year’s team will be the midfield, where players like seniors Lane Hartman and Gavin Beaupre, Metcalf and Berger can dictate the pace and help their teammates develop through on-the-field communication.
“As long as those guys can learn to develop into being vocal leaders,” he said, “they’re all so knowledgeable, it’ll have a big impact.”
In the net, the Cougars will continue to employ multiple keepers. Last year, senior Anthony Coppa, sophomore Eugene Wilson and freshman James McCargo all spent time at the spot. This season, McCargo will be on his own for the first 6-8 weeks as Wilson rehabs from surgery.
“James and Eugene have very different styles, but both are very good,” Slater said. “James had four shutouts as a freshman. He’s a very solid player. He’ll be able to get the job done. He’ll certainly be tested with our nonconference schedule.”
The Cougars have always enjoyed a stacked nonconference schedule, and this season will be no different. The headliner home games are against defending 4A state champion New Hanover on Aug. 19 and against last year’s 4A east region No. 11 seed Ashley on Sept. 1. Croatan will also play at last year’s No. 1 seed from the 3A, First Flight on Sept. 22, and travel to No. 3 seed Jacksonville on Aug. 23.
Over the offseason, Croatan took part in a summer league and held a team camp last week that included scrimmages against area teams. The Cougars will visit Heritage in Wake Forest for a preseason jamboree.
The season will start Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Topsail. Slater will be assisted again this season by Paul Payne, and the pair will be joined by volunteer assistants Jerry Simonette, Cannon Johnson and Parks Warren.
