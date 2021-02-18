HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan girls basketball team made easy work of winless Dixon on Wednesday, defeating the Bulldogs 53-11 on the road.
The one-sided victory upped the Cougars’ overall record to 10-2 overall and 9-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Croatan will wrap up its regular season Friday with a visit to East Carteret (6-5). In the teams’ first meeting this season on Jan. 26, the Cougars defeated the Mariners 38-24.
Every win will matter for the Cougars who will finish league play no better than second place, underneath Southwest Onslow (10-1). The Stallions are guaranteed the only 2A playoff spot from the conference, leaving the Cougars to hope for a wild-card selection.
MaxPreps.com has Croatan ranked No. 20 in the 2A classification. This year, the postseason field will go from 32 teams to just 16.
Logan Howard and Hailey Cousins continued to be the offensive spark for the Cougars, finishing with 17 and 15 points, respectively, against Dixon. Cousins is currently averaging 12.6 points per game, while Howard averages 11.7.
Mia Raynor and Madi Rogers scored six points apiece for the Cougars.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................... 10 14 16 13 - 53
Dixon........................................ 4 2 3 2 - 11
CROATAN (53) – Howard 17, Cousins 15, Raynor 6, Rogers 6, Underwood 5, Brimmer 2, Hayden 2.
DIXON 11) – Edens 4, Woolard 4, Pribyl 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.