OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team’s first-round playoff victory looked a lot like a result from its regular season schedule.
The No. 4-seeded Cougars breezed past No. 29 Western Alamance 3-0, winning 25-13, 25-19, 26-24 to advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.
It’s the first year in 3A for Croatan (17-5 overall), which advanced to the third round of the 2A tournament last season. This year, the Cougars won the 3A Coastal Conference with a 10-0 record to earn a top seed in the playoffs.
The win over Western Alamance (6-18) earned the Cougars a home matchup tonight with No. 13 C.B. Aycock (19-6).
There were no statistics available from the first-round win.
