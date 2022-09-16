Every year, covering 10 or more football games a season, it’s difficult not to notice the standout players from the sidelines.
Usually they’re pretty obvious, but somehow, during the start of every season, I am surprised to see at least one exceptional senior at each school whom I only knew a little of from previous seasons. They’re usually under-the-radar position players or backups who are finally getting the chance to be “the guy.”
This year is no different. When I covered East Carteret’s opener against Swansboro, the first person my eyes went to was defensive end Saviyon Johnson. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 220-pound defender cuts an imposing image and is explosive on the line, using a variety of moves to rush the passer and put guys on their backs.
Then on the offensive end of the line, you can’t help but watch Daniel White, a 6-2, 230-pound end who sets the edge on run plays and regularly steamrolls unsuspecting blockers.
Together, the two ends help anchor a defensive line that has been a cornerstone for the Mariners this season. When the Pirates lined up against them in a red zone situation in week one, one of the offensive linemen yelled out to the sideline that the East defensive line was just “too big.” After seeing them play twice, I believe him.
-----------------
At Croatan, running back Brayden Stephens has absolutely turned into “the guy.” The senior has rushed for 684 yards and seven touchdowns in four games, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 171 yards per game.
Last week’s loss to East Duplin was the first game this season Stephens hasn’t hit 100 yards, but he put up 271 in the 56-38 win over Pamlico County, the most rushing yards in six years. He followed that up with a 244-yard performance against East the next week. He also rushed for 125 against a stingy Havelock defense to start the season.
Croatan is a run-heavy offense, so it’s not a surprise that a running back is doing well in the system, but Stephens only rushed for 696 total last season as a rotational runner with Alex Barnes (668 yards) and Quincy Doneghy (513).
Last season, the Cougars hit 2,376 yards in 11 games. That’s 216 yards per game. This season, they’re averaging 247.3 rushing yards per game and are on track to reach 2,473 by the end of the regular season with Stephens taking the majority of snaps. He’s on track to hit 1,710 yards and score 18 touchdowns over the 10-game slate.
Consider, too, that Stephens’ average is lower now against tough nonconference opponents like Havelock (3-0) and East Duplin (3-1) than it will be against the likes of Richlands (2-2), Dixon (0-4) and Swansboro (1-3). I wouldn’t be shocked to see him eclipse 2,000 by the end of the regular season.
-----------------
I’ve seen East and Croatan play twice, and only West once, but I really liked what I saw from receiver Justice Dade’El.
The senior shared a crowded receiving unit last year with Spencer Maxwell, Javaris Miller, Bryan Garner and Shane Graves, but this year, he’s all over the field.
He’s returning back kicks, leading the receiving unit and playing a little defense. The 6-4, 205-pound wideout has 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown this year. His longest catch was a 55-yarder against West Craven, and he’s averaging 15.5 yards per reception. He also has 131 kickoff return yards and 13 total tackles.
Against a very stingy Jacksonville defense, Dade’El caught four passes for 39 yards. He was strong on the line and has the length to haul in difficult catches. More importantly, he’s a standout teammate.
Against the Cardinals, he had just returned a long kick and took a moment on the bench to catch his breath. Two seconds later, a teammate had been blocked out of bounds and taken off his feet. Dade’El sprang up and sprinted over to help him back up. I’m excited to watch more of Dade’El this season, but I’m certainly impressed with what I’ve already seen.
The season is long, and there will be plenty of other players who will stand out and show the field ability and intangible qualities that make exceptional football players. As always, I count myself lucky to watch them from the best view in the house.
