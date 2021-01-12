MOREHEAD CITY — All three county volleyball teams advanced to the state playoffs after seedings were released Saturday.
Despite a combined 28-4 record among the three of them, the trio earned road matches for the first round due to the new, predetermined conference seeding process. Typically, the playoffs include 32 teams from the eastern and western regions, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic limited the field to 16 from each region.
First-round matches took place Tuesday, but results were not available in time for this issue.
------------
Croatan was the lone undefeated team in the county this year, dominating the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with an 11-0 record and zero sets lost.
Croatan earned the No. 10 seed and a bid to play St. Pauls, a 10-2 team from the 1A/2A Three Rivers Conference and a 144-mile one-way trip for the Cougars. The winner of the match will play either No. 2 Farmville Central (12-1) or No. 15 Midway (9-3).
-------------
West Carteret finished the season 11-3 overall and 9-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots fell to league foe Jacksonville 3-2 in the conference tournament finals but still received a spot in the playoffs.
The Patriots earned the No. 14 seed – Jacksonville was seeded No. 7 – and was matched up with No. 3 Clayton (11-0) from the 3A Greater Neuse Conference.
The winner of the first-round match will play either No. 6 Person (12-2) or No. 11 Southwestern Randolph (11-1).
------------
East Carteret missed half its season due to two coronavirus quarantine periods but still reached the playoffs after defeating its 1A opponents in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and finishing 6-1 overall.
The Mariners were seeded No. 7 and earned a matchup with No. 10 Northside-Pinetown (11-2) of the 1A Coastal Plains Conference. The winner of the match will play either No. 2 Perquimans (14-0) or No. 15 Vance Charter School (3-3).
