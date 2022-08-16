MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team will start the season on the road Friday with a visit to 2A West Craven.
After two weeks of preseason practice and two scrimmages, head coach Daniel Barrow says he has a much better understanding of his team than he did on Aug. 1.
“I thought we improved tremendously from scrimmage one to scrimmage two,” he said. “We were able to answer some personnel questions and got some good film that the guys were able to learn from.”
The biggest personnel question that got answered was at quarterback. Sophomore Jaylen Hewitt won the job after starting at that spot as a freshman for a jayvee team that finished 7-1 overall and won the conference.
“He’s our guy,” Barrow said. “We’re 100 percent confident that he’s going to excel.”
West won the job after a tough three-way competition that included two seniors with tremendous playmaking value. Adam Cummings will line up out wide as a receiver, while Brian Garner will line up at running back.
“It opens up other guys to contribute in other ways,” Barrow said. “We put Adam at wideout for that last scrimmage, and he did a fantastic job. We’re looking to do some creative things with Brian on offense this year, too. We saw some great things from him with his legs in the scrimmage.”
Hewitt will also have playmakers to distribute the ball to in receivers Justice Dade-El and Lamar Teel and tight end Keegan Callahan.
“There’s quite a few guys we need to get the football to,” Barrow said. “It’s a good problem to have.”
West’s week-one opponent, West Craven, is coming off a 6-4 season where the Eagles went 5-0 in the 2A Eastern Carolina Conference. They graduated their top two running backs from a run-heavy offense, but they bring back Tyrone Stokes and Josiah Tripp who combined for 562 yards and one touchdown last season.
Barrow acknowledged the size he’s seen on film and that the Eagles’ power scheme offense can make for a tough matchup.
“It’s two different styles of football,” he said. “They’re going to be bigger than us. If we get into a slugfest over there, that’s probably not going to be to our advantage. It’s going to come down to what most week-one games come down to, who’s making more mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.