EMERALD ISLE — Town officials recently announced the seventh annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K has been postponed.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 27 but has now been moved back to Saturday, Oct. 30. The March 27 date was actually a result of the postponement of the previous attempt to run the races on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
The town’s Facebook page last week stated that in order to protect race participants, volunteers, spectators and the wider community from COVID-19 virus, the race will be delayed again.
It also cited guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Gov. Roy Cooper about avoiding large gatherings during the continuing pandemic.
The race brings thousands of people to town, including family members, aiding businesses, and participants plan for it long in advance. Some of the registration proceeds go to charities, some to town efforts.
Volunteers will be dressed in costumes, and racers are encouraged to do the same on Oct. 30, which is one day before Halloween.
“Late October is beautiful in Emerald Isle, with average temperatures ranging from 45-55 degrees during (the morning) race hours,” the post states. “We are confident you will enjoy your time spent along the beautiful Crystal Coast this fall.”
Anyone with questions should email emaraldislerun@gmail.com. Due to the high volume of communication, responses could take up to 10 to 12 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.