BEAUFORT — Sydney Roberson said she hasn’t minded getting home early on game nights during the past two weeks.
The East Carteret girls soccer team has put together a six-game winning streak, bringing four consecutive games to a quick end via mercy rule.
“We can get a bunch of different players to score,” the senior said. “At Northside, we had three girls that hadn’t scored before, so it’s super fun to see us share the ball like that and build our entire roster and get ready for the playoffs.”
East is currently 9-5-2 overall and 3-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Mariners have outscored their last six opponents 51-1, and Roberson has led the way with 17 goals and 11 assists during the winning streak. She leads the team in both categories with 27 goals and 15 assists.
“I’m unsure in the offense sometimes, so it helps me recognize my role on the team,” she said. “I can be a playmaker, I can shoot, I can score when we need. It’s been really exciting, seeing my teammates trusting me more.”
Ironically enough, Roberson has long been a defensive-minded midfielder. Like her role at the back of the press on the basketball court, she likes being in the back and seeing everything in front of her, reading the game, using her anticipation to go side to side, knowing when to defend, when to move up, when to attack.
“I’ve played with these girls in club ball forever, and they are used to me being behind them and feeding them balls from the back,” she said. “And as I’ve moved forward, and started to score, it’s been really cool to step into a new role.”
The winning streak began on April 4 in a 5-0 victory over Coastal North Carolina HomeSchool. Roberson had three goals in that contest and sees it as the turning point in the season.
“That was a monumental moment for me,” she said. “We came out and were electric. We were up 4-0 in the first 10 minutes, and we were connecting passes. It showed us what we have.”
Roberson, who transferred to East Carteret from West Carteret as a junior, followed with four goals and two assists in a 9-1 win over Epiphany, four goals and an assist in a 9-0 triumph over Coastal North Carolina HomeSchool, two goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over Southside, two goals and four assists in a 11-0 victory over Northside-Pinetown, and two goals and an assist in an 8-0 triumph over Lejeune.
“It’s been so much fun picking up momentum because we had a rough start against a bunch of good teams, but we’re finding our style of play and the formations that work for us,” Roberson said. “We’re pretty young. It was hard losing all those seniors, but everybody is stepping up. Our defense has been solid, and our offense has continued to produce.”
One could obviously think that such lopsided wins wouldn’t prepare a team for the playoffs, but last year proved different.
East went 6-0-1 in its last seven games of the regular season, outscoring its opponents 43-2 during the run, including four straight mercy-rule wins, and then marched to the 2A regional final.
“We’re used to it,” Roberson said. “It’s hard to get those easy matchups in a 1A conference and then have to play some great talent in the 2A playoffs. We still hold ourselves to a high standard when we play these teams, and that helps us when we get to the playoffs. We don’t take our foot off the gas when we are playing teams that aren’t at our level because we know what is ahead of us.”
The No. 10 seed Mariners (10-4-2) defeated No. 23 North Pitt (10-7) and No. 7 North Johnston (15-5) by identical 9-0 mercy-rule scores to start their first postseason in the 2A division. In the third round, they finally surrendered a goal in a 2-1 win over No. 2 North School of Science and Math (16-3-1). The club then advanced to the regional final with a 2-0 victory over No. 6 Manteo (17-5).
East’s magical run finally came to a close with a 3-1 loss to No. 1 Clinton (25-3) in the regional final.
“I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of girls,” Roberson said. “A lot of us had played together for a while. We had a great bond on and off the field. We trusted each other. That run was great. We got so much support from school, parents, making those drives. It was fun to see them cheering for us.”
Repeating a run to the regional final would be quite an accomplishment for a team that lost seven starters from last season’s team.
“I just knew it would be hard to fill their shoes in those spots,” Roberson said. “Everywhere on the field we had crucial seniors. But our freshman goalie (Jenna Jackson) has done great, and our defense – we’ve had girls who have never played defense before, and they’re stepping in there and performing and building their confidence.”
A standout student ranking third in her senior class with a 4.5 GPA, Roberson has earned an academic scholarship to Coastal Carolina.
Here are a few of Roberson’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Hoosiers.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zach Bryan.
Favorite Song: “Hardwood Floors” by Charles Wesley Godwin.
Favorite Book: “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart.
Favorite Team: Duke men’s basketball team.
Favorite Athlete: Caitlin Clark.
Favorite Vacation: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Favorite Hobby: Soccer and basketball.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Play for the name on the front of the jersey and they’ll remember the name on the back.” – Tony Adams.
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating the N.C. School of Science and Math in the final minutes of the soccer playoffs to help us make it to the regional final.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Maryellen Deans.
Favorite Sport: Soccer and basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying.
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Duke basketball.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Lionel Messi, Caitlin Clark, Sam Mewis, Al Roberson and Pam Roberson.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Hailey Grady, Tanzania Locklear, Tiana Staryeu, Emerson Tarr, Kenliana Dixon and coach Ryan Sacoco.
Items for a Deserted Island: Water, food, a lighter, my phone and a fishing rod.
